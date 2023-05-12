Cowboys Star Backs Chiefs While Smack Talking Tyreek Hill

An unexpected Twitter beef sparked up on May 12 as Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons got into it with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill — and the Kansas City Chiefs ended up receiving some unlikely support.

It all started when Hill quote tweeted a message from Parsons that read: “Big shout to the big buy @AndrewWhitworth for taking out the time in his week to help me grow as a player! We will only grow from those who have accomplished what we seek! #Legend.”

Seemingly digging up some sort of previous drama, Hill commented: “So now you motivational speaker ? I’m confused.” And that was the match that lit the powder keg.

Micah Parsons Supports Chiefs While Ripping Tyreek Hill

Here was the full exchange between Parsons and Hill after the “motivational speaker” tweet.

Parsons: “😂😂😂😂 yeah ! Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is Tua [Tagovailoa]!!! I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!!”

Hill: “Now you angry cause you dress like method man.”

Hill again: “Yes I’m still salty Micah beat me in a race 😔.”

Parsons: “You really slow I can’t even lie!!”

This all felt like a staged argument up until this point, and some fans even questioned if the two football players were just messing around for their audience — until Parsons got personal and brought the Chiefs into the discussion.

In a separate thread, the Cowboys pass rusher said: “@cheetah cheetah just mad Kansas city is thriving without him and he is trying to bring cowboys nation down with him!! He never been the same since he’s been in miami! He’s started losing his mind! Maybe it’s the heat?!”

you win bro https://t.co/ZZoPY7FOBE — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 12, 2023

If this was all one big joke, Parsons may have gone overboard with this last tweet. So much so that Hill didn’t seem to have the heart to keep it going. His only response was: “You win bro.”

Almost as if he felt bad, Parsons then ended the back-and-forth by voicing: “You still one of my favorite players !!” Yikes, the compliment following public embarrassment is never pretty.