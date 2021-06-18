Ex-Chiefs Run Stuffer Finds New Team in Free Agency

After back-to-back Super Bowl appearances with the Kansas City Chiefs, veteran nose tackle Mike Pennel has found a new home in the NFL.

According to agent Andy Simms, the 6-foot-4, 330-pound run-stuffing specialist inked a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Thursday, June 17. Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

Congrats to client, DT @TheBeastPennel on signing a 1 year deal with the Chicago Bears. #NFL — Sports Agent (@andysimms) June 17, 2021

Now entering his eighth season as a pro, Chicago marks Pennel’s fourth NFL club to date, following stints with the Chiefs (2019-20), New York Jets (2017-18) and Green Bay Packers (2014-2016).

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Pennel to Replace Bears’ Stalwart Following Offseason Absence?

In 22 games in Kansas City, Pennel notched 53 combined tackles and 1.0 sack and was a key presence during the Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl run, starting two of three postseason contests that year. General manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs’ front office elected to move on from the 30-year-old Pennel after its two-year partnership, instead electing to make a bigger offseason splash up the middle in the form of ex-Seattle Seahawks standout Jarran Reed.

Reed’s arrival will allow Pro Bowler Chris Jones to spend more time on the edge in 2021, in addition to providing another veteran presence in a relatively young defensive tackle room featuring Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Khalen Saunders and Tyler Clark.

As for Pennel, the Kansas native is expected to serve as a depth piece for the Bears heading into training camp in July. However, with Eddie Goldman’s “unexcused” absence from the team’s mandatory minicamp last week, per head coach Matt Nagy, retirement rumors have begun to swirl around the five-year starting nose tackle. The former second-round pick opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so any additional missed offseason work could leave Goldman further behind the eight-ball, potentially opening the door for more opportunities for Pennel.

With Eddie Goldman’s absence looming, it makes sense that the #Bears signed Mike Pennel. Pennel is a big-bodied run stuffer with experience at nose tackle and as a 1-technique. Would figure he’ll compete for a roster spot. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 17, 2021

The Chiefs and Bears are not slated to face off in 2021, but should he make Chicago’s roster, Pennel could still have a chance to play against one of his former teams, the Packers, at least twice this season.

READ NEXT: Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Le’Veon Bell’s Social Media Outburst

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!