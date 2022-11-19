2022 UDFA Headlines 11 Ex-Chiefs Drafted Into XFL

The XFL held their first official draft this week after the latest reboot and the Kansas City Chiefs organization was well-represented with 11 former players.

Under new ownership — Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and RedBird Capital Partners — the XFL is set to compete with year two of the USFL for ratings next February, with the initial kickoff on the 18th. There will be eight teams in 2023, representing the following cities: Arlington, Washington D.C., Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Seattle and St. Louis.

Below are the ex-Chiefs that made the cut in this week’s selection process.

11 Former Kansas City Chiefs Drafted Into XFL

Some of the more notable NFL athletes that decided to join the XFL were former players like wide receiver Martavis Bryant and edge rusher Vic Beasley — who are both starting out with the Vegas Vipers. Former Dallas Cowboys fill-in Ben DiNucci headlines the quarterback class with running back Kalen Ballage and ex-Raiders second-round pick P.J. Hall (DT) winding up on rosters like San Antonio and Seattle.

As for the Chiefs contingent, the group of 11 is listed below with their position and new XFL affiliate:

Alex Ellis, TE (Arlington Renegades).

De’Vaunte Bausby, CB (Arlington Renegades).

Jordan Smallwood, WR (Arlington Renegades).

Austin Edwards, DL (Houston Roughnecks).

Terrance Smith, LB (Orlando Guardians).

Alize Mack, TE (San Antonio Brahmas).

Luq Barcoo, CB (San Antonio Brahmas).

Omari Cobb, LB (San Antonio Brahmas).

Emmanuel Smith, LB (Seattle Sea Dragons).

Darrius Shepherd, WR (St. Louis Battlehawks).

Mike Rose, LB (St. Louis Battlehawks).

The name that immediately jumps out from a league-wide perspective is Bausby, who appeared in 26 NFL games combined with four different organizations. Chiefs fans might remember him best as a member of the Denver Broncos, where he started five games, but the journeyman cornerback began his professional career in Kansas City as an undrafted rookie.

Unfortunately, he never played a game for the Chiefs after a broken collarbone sidelined him in training camp.

More memorable for KC fans was Terrance Smith. The linebacker ended up logging 31 appearances (three starts) with the Chiefs from 2016 through 2018. Over that time period, he accumulated 36 total tackles, one interception and one sack.

Of course, recency bias leads us back to three recent names — Rose, Barcoo and Edwards. The 2022 UDFA linebacker, Rose, hailed from Iowa State and entered training camp as a longshot to make the 53-man roster. He did, however, make it to the final rounds of cuts but was beaten out by fellow UDFA Jack Cochrane for a spot on the practice squad. Cochrane is now on the Chiefs’ active roster.

Barcoo and Edwards were prospects that were offered futures contracts at the start of the 2022 offseason, but neither made it to the final round of cuts.

As for the others, only Ellis and Emmanuel Smith appeared in regular season games with the Chiefs, and the latter was actually a member of the 2019 Super Bowl roster — even though he didn’t find his way into a game until 2020.

Ex-Chiefs TE Anthony Becht Coaching Battlehawks

As a reminder, former Kansas City tight end Anthony Becht is coaching the St. Louis Battlehawks in year one. Rose and Shepherd make up the ex-Chiefs contingent on that roster and given the nearby roots, perhaps KC fans will take to supporting the St. Louis upstart.

“Humbled and Honored to be a part of the @XFL2023,” Becht tweeted when the coaches were first announced, adding that he’s “Fired Up!”

Humbled and Honored to be a part of the @XFL2023 Fired Up!🔥#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/hpBWYjfFM5 — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) April 13, 2022

A 12-year NFL pro, Becht concluded his career as a Chief. Although his tenure in Kansas City only lasted one brief season, the former first-round pick of the New York Jets did register nine games in red and gold in 2011 after stints with Tampa Bay, St. Louis and Arizona.

At age 34, he caught three of four targets for 26 yards that season but was mostly utilized as a blocker.