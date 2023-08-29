Chiefs Waive 2 QBs as 53-Man Cuts Pour In

The Kansas City Chiefs kept fans waiting on roster cuts longer than most organizations, but decisions started to trickle in a few hours before the deadline on August 29 — with the metaphorical faucet opening just before 3 p.m. CST.

Although there were several reported cuts, from undrafted cornerback standouts like Ekow Boye-Doe and Kahlef Hailassie to long-time vets like Danny Shelton and Deon Bush, the headliner was probably the decision at quarterback. Despite keeping Shane Buechele as a third QB last season, the Chiefs elected to waive both him and fourth stringer Chris Oladokun according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, rolling with Blaine Gabbert as the sole backup to Patrick Mahomes II.

They also acquired defensive tackle Neil Farrell from the Las Vegas Raiders via trade.

Chiefs Initial 53-Man Roster — WR Justyn Ross & LB Cam Jones Make the Cut

There were two really positive stories that jump out at you on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster — wide receiver Justyn Ross and undrafted linebacker Cam Jones. The former overcame so many injuries and setbacks to get to this moment, while the latter wasn’t given much of a chance by most covering the team.

Justyn Ross, who missed all of last season following a foot surgery, has made the Chiefs initial 53-man roster, per source. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 29, 2023

Below is the rest of the initial 53-man roster, including the cuts at each position.

Quarterback (2)

In: Mahomes, Gabbert.

Out: Buechele, Oladokun.

Running Back (3)

In: Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon.

Out: Deneric Prince, La’Mical Perine, Jerrion Ealy.

Wide Receiver (7)

In: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Richie James, Justin Watson, Ross, Rashee Rice.

Out: Ihmir Smith-Marsette (traded), Cornell Powell, Nikko Remigio (injury waive), Ty Fryfogle, Juwan Green, Ty Scott.

Tight End (3)

In: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell.

Out: Matt Bushman, Kendall Blanton, Izaiah Gathings.

Offensive Line (10)

In: Donovan Smith, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Nick Allegretti, Prince Tega Wanogho, Lucas Niang, Mike Caliendo, Wanya Morris.

Out: Darian Kinnard, Austin Reiter, Sebastian Gutierrez, Jerome Carvin (injury waive), Anderson Hardy, Chukwuebuka Godrick.

Defensive Line (10)

In: Mike Danna, Derrick Nnadi, George Karlaftis, Malik Herring, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Farrell (trade), Keondre Coburn, Matt Dickerson.

Out: Joshua Kaindoh, Truman Jones, Shelton, Daniel Wise, Phil Hoskins, Chris Williams.

DNR/Suspended: Chris Jones, Charles Omenihu.

Linebacker (6)

In: Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr., Leo Chenal, Drue Tranquill, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones.

Out: Cole Christiansen, Olakunle Fatukasi (injury waive).

Cornerback (5)

In: Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones.

Out: Dicaprio Bootle, Boye-Doe, Hailassie, Reese Taylor, Lamar Jackson, Duron Lowe.

Safety (4)

In: Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Mike Edwards, Chamarri Conner.

Out: Bush, Anthony Cook, Isaiah Norman.

Specialists (3)

In: Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester.

Out: None.

Reactions to Chiefs 53-Man Roster — KC Goes Heavy in the Trenches, Clyde Edwards-Helaire Beats Out Deneric Prince

There were quite a few unexpected moved from Kansas City at the deadline. For starters, the Chiefs went light at certain positions like running back, tight end and cornerback while bulking at others (wide receiver, offensive and defensive line, linebacker).

Where head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach took the least chances was in the trenches, electing to keep both Wanogho and Niang along with Morris. On the interior, they also kept Caliendo over Kinnard — something A-to-Z Sports insider Charles Goldman predicted ahead of August 29.

Without Jones, KC went with the same strategy on the defensive line, spending 20 roster spots on both sides of the trenches combined. The somewhat unexpected keeps — aside from the Raiders trade — were Dickerson and Herring, depending on who you ask.

One final surprise came in the backfield, as early camp standout Prince hit waivers. The rookie had been losing ground in recent weeks, so his cut isn’t all that shocking but when you combine it with Perine’s, it is a bit unexpected.

Most thought the Chiefs would keep four ball-carriers, with Prince and Perine vying for the final spot. In the end, only three remain, and one of them is Edwards-Helaire despite all the cut and trade rumors this offseason.

Bell, a veteran tight end and experienced blocker, also beat out the younger more impressive pass-catcher in Bushman.