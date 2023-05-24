Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gets National Attention for Viral Shot at NFL

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is a man of the people, and his latest viral quote on May 24 got the people going.

During a press conference at Organized Team Activities on May 24, Big Red was asked about the new fair catch rule that was pass by the NFL for kickoffs (more on that below). His answer was both hilarious and accurate.

“I don’t know, we’ll have to go through all that,” Reid replied before firing off a not-so-subtle shot at the NFL for the latest bit of tinkering. “My thing is, where does it stop, right? So, you start taking pieces [away from the game]. We’ll see how this goes but you don’t want to take too many pieces away or you’ll be playing flag football.”

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on the new fair catch rule for kickoffs: "My thing is, where does it stop, right? … You don't want to take too many pieces away and you'll be playing flag football." (📽️ @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/z917RAgIO3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 24, 2023

The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov shared the clip of this response, which quickly blew up on Twitter with over 2.5K likes and 350K views in about five hours.

Pat McAfee Praises Chiefs’ Andy Reid for Speaking Out Against ‘Bush League’ Rule Change by NFL

After Reid’s comments, “The Pat McAfee Show” picked up the quote and dedicated a segment to it on the afternoon of May 24.

“Hell yeah Andy Reid,” Pat McAfee captioned the video, where he referred to the new rule as “bush league.”

“Andy Reid is a man whose brain is one of the greatest football brains of all-time — alongside many others that have the exact same thought,” McAfee responded. “My big takeaway as soon as I heard about it was that’s [inaudible], that’s bush-league bulls***. But then you immediately go to: What’s next?”

He continued on, questioning that if the NFL is willing to do this, what else are they willing to change about the sport?

In case you missed it, ESPN staff writer Kevin Seifert explained the rule change on May 23:

“NFL owners took what might be their final step Tuesday toward decreasing injuries on kickoffs before considering a more dramatic set of changes,” Seifert reported, “approving a rule that will incentivize fair catches on balls fielded outside of the end zone.”

He went on: “This season, a fair catch on a kickoff will be placed at the 25-yard line regardless of where it is fielded. The proposal is designed to counteract a recent increase in ‘pop-up’ kickoffs that some teams use to pin the returning team deep in their own territory.”

In other words, a returner can fair catch the ball outside of the end zone and still get his team a starting position at the 25-yard line. “The tweak to the fair catch spot is in effect for one season only,” Seifert noted, “forcing owners to resume the conversation in 2024.”