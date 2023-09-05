Chiefs’ Andy Reid Reveals New Injury to Travis Kelce

There was breaking news in Chiefs Kingdom on September 5.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media ahead of the Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup with the Detroit Lions, noting that tight end Travis Kelce “hyperextended his knee today [on Tuesday].”

“We’ll just see how he does going forward,” Coach Reid stated. He did not update media members on Kelce’s status for the game, replying that the team doctors are “looking at it now.”

Later, Chiefs teammates Blake Bell and Skyy Moore revealed that the injury occurred during a red zone period of practice, and that Kelce limped off the field “on his own power” (via The Athletic’s Nate Taylor).

Aside from this new update with Kelce, Reid voiced that “I think most guys [on the roster] are there” — meaning ready to go on Thursday. Having said that, he wasn’t willing to give any final injury designations for wide receiver Kadarius Toney or cornerback L’Jarius Sneed until closer to gameday.

Chiefs Could Elevate TE Matt Bushman if Travis Kelce Misses Week 1 vs Lions

After the news, Fox 4 KC’s PJ Green made the point that Matt Bushman could be elevated from the practice squad if Kelce is forced to miss the Week 1 opener.

Looks like #Chiefs Matt Bushman could get the call up this week https://t.co/dAooE7vW9X — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) September 5, 2023

That would give the Chiefs Noah Gray, Blake Bell and Bushman at tight end — being that Jody Fortson has already been deemed out for the season after shoulder surgery.

Although Bushman might get the call-up, Gray is the key replacement here. It’s a near-impossible task to perform the duties of a future Hall of Famer, but the 2021 draft pick has been training for this moment by learning from Kelce firsthand.

“He’s a really smart, instinctual kid and he’s gotten better at knowing what he’s doing and perfecting that, knowing what the defense is doing,” tight ends coach Tom Melvin said of Gray on August 16.

“Now in his third year, he’s starting to set things up,” Melvin added, “and that’s the progression you look for. He’s doing a really good job in camp right now with that.”

Gray has also been picking up fullback in 2023, or whichever role he’s asked to learn. Melvin acknowledged that the youngster has done a “great job” considering how much he’s been moving around the offense. His next task could be to play the role of Kelce.

Travis Kelce’s ‘Remarkable’ Streak of Health With Chiefs Could Be Broken vs Lions

NFL Network reporter James Palmer also shared an incredible streak of good health that could be at risk if Kelce ends up missing Week 1 due to injury.

After his rookie year in 2013, Travis Kelce hasn't missed a single game due to injury. He's been a healthy scratch twice and missed a game due to COVID. That's it. Remarkable durability. His status for Thursday is in question after hyperextending his knee in practice today. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 5, 2023

“After his rookie year in 2013, Travis Kelce hasn’t missed a single game due to injury,” Palmer informed. “He’s been a healthy scratch twice and missed a game due to COVID. That’s it. Remarkable durability.”

Of course, Palmer added that Kelce’s “status for Thursday is in question after hyperextending his knee in practice today.”

As for the injury, Healthline.com states that a hyperextended knee leads to instability, pain, decreased mobility and swelling/bruising. “Like many other soft tissue injuries, it’s advised to follow the RICE [Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation] principle following knee hyperextension,” Healthline noted.

Assuming there is no tear or rupture of a tendon or ligament, a “mild to moderate” hyperextended knee injury typically takes two-to-four weeks to heal fully. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean Kelce will miss two-to-four weeks, to be clear.

Athletes run different — as we’ve witnessed in the past watching players like Patrick Mahomes II or Kelce himself — but this could be a major blow to a franchise that’s already short one Chris Jones heading into a matchup with Detroit. The superstar pass-catcher now profiles as a gametime decision on Thursday night.