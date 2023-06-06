Chiefs’ Andy Reid Calls Out Doubters in Epic White House Speech

The Kansas City Chiefs toured the White House on June 5, gifting President Biden with a stitched KC jersey for the first time in franchise history after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from visiting during the spring of 2020.

Amid the historic day, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was welcomed up to the podium by President Biden, and the long-time HC did something out of character — calling out all of the doubters from the offseason before.

#Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: "Nobody believed in us before. I'm sure it's going to be that same way this time, and we come out and prove them wrong." — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) June 5, 2023

“Like President Biden said,” Reid stated at the end of his speech, “nobody believed [in] us before, and I’m sure it’s going to be that same way this time, and we come out and prove them wrong.”

It was an unusually bold remark from a typically reserved Reid, but as he noted himself throughout the speech, the Chiefs were “fired up” to be there.

Andy Reid ‘Proud’ to Coach Chiefs, Says Team Is ‘Kansas City Strong’

As always, Big Red began by thanking Chiefs Kingdom, the fans, and the city of Kansas City.

“We appreciate all the support that you give us,” Reid relayed through the crowd of media members and guests. “It’s week in and week out. It’s on the road, it’s at home. You’re the best fans in the business. We love ya, we appreciate ya, we sure appreciate our support here too.”

Andy Reid gets a little choked up at the White House:

"I'm proud to be the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs man, doggone, doggone… To #ChiefsKingdom and the city of Kansas City, we appreciate all the support you give us… We are here strong, Kansas City strong." @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/QM8eP4LVWG — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 5, 2023

The Chiefs HC went on, choking up a bit. “Again, I’m proud to be the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs man,” Reid voiced before taking a moment. “Doggone,” he followed up famously, fighting back his emotions, “doggone.”

Later, he added that although it’s been a “long wait” to finally stand in front of everyone at the White House, his team is here “strong” in 2023, clarifying: “Kansas City strong.”

Big Red has really taken to KC during his 10-year run as Chiefs head coach, and supporters have certainly taken to him too. He’s established himself as a fearless leader and a trusted general once again, but in Kansas City, he’s also turned into a champion.

After his second Super Bowl win in February, Reid shut down retirement rumors as he did after hoisting his first Lombardi Trophy, replying: “I think I’m going to hang around.” 2023 will mark the 65-year-old’s 25th season as an NFL head coach.

Chiefs’ White House Hijinks Hit Social Media

The biggest story from the White House visit was probably Patrick Mahomes II intercepting Travis Kelce as he attempted to make his own impromptu speech at the podium, but there were more hijinks from the day.

For example, ex-Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark caught Chris Jones taking a snooze — which led to a viral photo captioned: “I have a dream!!!!!” The Washington Monument stood proudly in the background, completing the historical reference.

I have a dream!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iW3CtjNd88 — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) June 5, 2023

Former wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also led some of his ex-teammates on offense in a walk-out dance down a White House hallway — which he posted on TikTok.

Of course, Mahomes shared the reverse angle too — which didn’t include any music.

Before the big day, Kelce even joked that he was going to attempt his best Nicholas Cage impersonation at the White House and look for secret doors and hallways — based on his knowledge of the film series, “National Treasure.”

Trav is about to go full Nic Cage during the @Chiefs White House visit 😂@tkelce @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/55m9ud3LwV — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 1, 2023

Despite this “New Heights” podcast teaser, fans will be happy to know that Kelce was not arrested for any rule-breaking during his time at the White House. Unfortunately, that means any hidden treasures of the Oval Office will remain a mystery for the time being.