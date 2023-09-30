Bears Fined Over $15K for Penalties vs. Chiefs: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs were not fined by the NFL in Week 3, but as the league announced financial penalties on September 30, two Chicago Bears defenders were fined for unnecessary roughness calls against running back Isiah Pacheco.

A-to-Z Sports KC media member Charles Goldman relayed the NFL rulings, as cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was fined $6,515 for a standard unnecessary roughness and safety Jaquan Brisker was fined $9,287 for a facemask. The combined total for Chicago players was nearly $16K in forfeitures.

Needless to say, these financial losses throw a little extra salt in the wounds for Stevenson and Brisker after the Bears defense took a beating at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Utilize 1 Practice Squad Elevation vs. Jets, Promoting LB Cole Christiansen Without Nick Bolton

The Chiefs have also revealed their Week 4 elevations ahead of the Sunday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets. Surprisingly, Kansas City did not choose to call up an extra cornerback like Ekow Boye-Doe or Darius Rush with Jaylen Watson sidelined but they did elevate a spare linebacker to account for Nick Bolton (out with ankle injury).

“According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Saturday, the Chiefs are only elevating LB Cole Christiansen from the practice squad this week,” reported Goldman on September 30. “They will not use both of their allotted standard elevations, which tells you the roster is fairly healthy.”

The Chiefs have now elevated Christiansen twice this season with Bolton out, although the backup did not log any defensive snaps the first time around against the Bears. He did play a key role on special teams, however, with 16 snaps on coordinator Dave Toub’s unit in Week 3 according to Pro Football Focus.

For reference, linebacker Jack Cochrane and safety Chamarri Conner only led the ST department with 18 snaps versus Chicago.

Christiansen first signed with the Chiefs practice squad on September 1, 2022. Before joining KC, he spent both of his first two NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad after entering the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.

An Army graduate, Christiansen accumulated 153 tackles (20.5 for a loss) and 3.5 sacks over four college campaigns (41 games played). He also had one interception, four passes defended, three fumbles forced, and one fumble recovered.

In other news, expect rookie cornerback Nic Jones to play a role in Week 4 with Watson injured.

Jets Elevate Former Chiefs UDFA as Lone Practice Squad Reinforcement in Week 4

Like Kansas City, the Jets only chose to use one practice squad elevation in Week 4, and it’s a familiar face for Chiefs Kingdom.

“The Green & White also elevated OL Chris Glaser to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs,” team reporter Ethan Greenberg informed on September 30 after noting a separate transaction.

“Glaser (6-4, 306), also elevated last week from the practice squad, signed with the Green & White last August after spending time with the Chiefs,” Greenberg detailed later. “He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022.”

Continuing: “The Green & White released Glaser during final cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad last season. He was then released Sept. 21. Glaser had 44 starts in college and helped UVA finish third in the country total offense (518.8 yards per game) and second in passing (392.6 yds/g). He played both right and left guard for the Wahoos.”

Glaser will take over for veteran Wes Schweitzer — out with a concussion — as a backup interior offensive lineman in Week 4.