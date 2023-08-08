Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Calls Out New Eric Bieniemy Critics

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was always known for being tough on his players, but at the same time, holding his pupils to that standard set the tone for two championship seasons in KC.

Apparently, that coaching style has already rubbed some players the wrong way in Washington with the Commanders. “Players have complained to HC Ron Rivera about Eric Bieniemy’s coaching methods being too harsh,” ESPN’s Ed Werder informed on August 8 after a string of quotes detailing the OC’s response (more on that below).

To his credit, ex-Chiefs and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wasn’t having it. “Man there is no other coach that has your back like EB !!” Hill voiced on X. “Take that coaching and get better we all been through … it’s tough but I promise you it will make you better.”

KC teammate and current New York Jets WR Mecole Hardman chimed in too, echoing “I promise” while quoting Hill’s post.

Ex-Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Responds to Nameless Commanders Complainers

As you’d expect, Bieniemy was asked about these “complainers” — which began the whole social media discussion on August 8. He explained his coaching style to the media, and Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala relayed it for fans.

“Yes, I am intense and I would be afraid too at the start if I didn’t know it. … But I’m always up front and I’m always honest. … I expect us to be the team that we’re supposed to be. It’s not going to be easy, and everybody’s not going to like the process,” Jhabvala transcribed via Bieniemy.

“I’m proud of these guys,” he went on. “Excuse my language, but it’s been some good s*** to watch. … I’m always going to be loud and I’m always going to be vocal. I’m always going to demand from our leaders. … I want our guys to clearly understand that we’re not taking anything for granted.”

Per Jhabvala, Bieniemy ended by saying: “I’m going to be their biggest and harshest critic, but also understand, I’m going to be their number one fan because I support them at all times.”

Can Eric Bieniemy Turn Things Around in Washington?

None of this probably surprises the average Chiefs fan and apparently, even other fanbases have grown to respect “E.B.” In fact, one X user replied: “The man is trying to build winners from what they had and they complaining. Eric Bienemy is the best thing to hit that organization and IM a Raiders fan lol.”

Now, is every Commanders offensive player tattling on Bieniemy’s difficult practices? Doubtful. And perhaps Rivera and Bieniemy are trying to weed out the weak by leaking out quotes like this.

Or perhaps, a dysfunctional organization is just displaying more of the same. Either way, it does raise the question of whether or not Bieniemy can turn things around for Washington.

E.B.’s Chiefs finished first in points and yards per game in 2022, while the Commanders offense ranked 20th in yards per game and 24th in points per game. They’re also choosing to operate with 2022 fifth-round quarterback Sam Howell under center — and journeyman Jacoby Brissett as his top backup.

It’s a bold strategy from Rivera and company, who find themselves in a very challenging division. Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles represent the NFC in the Super Bowl last year, but the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both made it to round two of the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs.