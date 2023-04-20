Chiefs GM Brett Veach Breaks Silence on a Jerick McKinnon Reunion

Kansas City Chiefs fans have been very clear about one unrestricted free agent that they would like retained in 2023: veteran running back Jerick McKinnon.

While addressing the media on April 20, general manager Brett Veach broke silence on the likelihood of a McKinnon reunion. “There has been some talk with Jerick and he’s certainly a guy that we love and greatly admire,” Veach stated first and foremost.

He went on: “I think this follows a similar trajectory as last year where I think Jerick just likes to take his time and make sure that he’s ready to go both physically and mentally. I think the timeline last year was right after the draft where we were able to get with him, so I think once we get past next weekend, we’ll double up with a lot of these guys that might still have a chance to be on this roster.”

Brett Veach’s Comments Bode Well for Jerick McKinnon’s Chances of Returning to Chiefs in 2023

Like most GMs, Veach isn’t typically direct with his answers but having said that, this response should be music to the ears of Chiefs Kingdom.

KC re-signed McKinnon on June 13 last year, agreeing to terms on a new one-year contract. The Chiefs head honcho even referenced the move, dropping a sort of hint that they could very well do the exact same thing in 2023. After all, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

This is a deep draft class at running back and there’s a good chance Veach adds a ball carrier either with a selection or with some cash during the UDFA process. Remember, he landed Super Bowl starter Isiah Pacheco with a seventh rounder last April — so why not toss another dart in a later round? Again, if it ain’t broke…

That doesn’t mean McKinnon won’t return. Neither Pacheco nor a rookie can be trusted to bring what the veteran does to this offense. Not only is he a reliable pass-catcher that has developed a magnificent chemistry with Patrick Mahomes II once he scrambles outside the pocket, but McKinnon is also a trusty blocker and an intelligent and experienced football mind in head coach Andy Reid’s backfield.

That’s hard to find. Yes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire displays some of those traits, but there’s a reason Veach and Reid worked out a deal with McKinnon last offseason after bringing in three rookie running backs in late April. Don’t be surprised if they do so again in 2023.

Chiefs’ Brett Veach Will Tackle Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 5th-Year Option After the Draft

Speaking of running backs, reporters also asked Veach about former first-round selection Clyde Edwards-Helaire — a rare blemish on the Chiefs GM’s resume.

His answer was a bit of a deflection. “I mean, we have some time here,” Veach replied after a media member questioned whether or not Kansas City would exercise CEH’s fifth-year option. “We’ll see.”

He explained: “I just think we’ll go through the draft and we’ll handle our business, and just make the smart decisions like we always do. I don’t think we’ve reached a decision on anything yet but safe to say that once we get through the draft, we’ll look at our board [and] look at our offseason business that we have to attend to — some different players, contract stuff — we’ll handle all that after the draft.”

While Veach’s take on Edwards-Helaire was similar to what he had to say about McKinnon overall, the tone was also different, and this felt like much less of a strong vote of confidence.

According to NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, CEH’s fifth-year option would cost KC a pricey $5.461 million in 2024. Veach and the rest of the front office have until May 1 to make their decision.