Ex-Chiefs Champion Shares Update on Baby Daughter After Requesting Prayers

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback and Super Bowl champion Charvarius Ward went through a trying time this week after his baby daughter required open heart surgery on April 11.

Fortunately, everything went well according to Ward’s Instagram story on Tuesday evening. “Thanks everybody for the prayers & support,” the current San Francisco 49ers veteran updated. “Amani is out of surgery and on the road to recovery. Thanks for the love [purple heart emojis].”

Good news, #49ers Charvarius Ward's daughter is out of surgery and is on the road to recovery. He thanks everyone for all their prayers and support. https://t.co/VpM39i3Kri pic.twitter.com/9W8WAzBCPI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 11, 2023

Earlier in the day, Ward surprised fans with a photo of himself holding his daughter. The caption read: “Pray for my lil one!! Open heart surgery today.” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared both posts on Twitter.

NFL Fans Rally Around Charvarius Ward With Love & Support

Many NFL fans of different allegiances rallied around Ward and his daughter on April 11.

“Thank God it went well🙏,” one response read. Another commented: “I was crying reading this. Praise God and thank you Lord Jesus Christ!”

“Such good news. I can’t imagine how scary that had to be,” a third user said, and a fourth wrote: “Massive W + Get better :) + prayers + speedy recovery.”

One fan showed loved and support using extra emojis, voicing: “Thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ so much Thank You so much Jesus for answering our prayers❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑.”

And finally, a Niners fans could relate, replying: “great news i was in the same boat my son was only 2 weeks old when he had his surgery glad to hear the news let go 49ers.”

Kleiman’s two shares combined currently have nearly 60K likes and over 5 million views.

Ward signed with the 49ers in 2022 but made a name for himself with the Chiefs from 2018 through 2021. He was a big help during the 2019 Super Bowl run, starting three games during the playoffs that year with another seven postseason starts and 43 regular season starts with Kansas City.

Chiefs’ Justin Reid Gives Back to KC Schools

There was another positive story on April 10, as Kansas City radio show host Steve Walls tweeted that Kansas City Chiefs Safety @JustinqReid & [his] @jreidindeed Foundation donated $15,000 to Kansas City Central High School.” Walls added: “The donation will assist the high school Robotics team and STEM/Engineering department.”

Kansas City Chiefs Safety @JustinqReid & @jreidindeed Foundation donated $15,000 to Kansas City Central High School. The donation will assist the high school Robotics team and STEM/Engineering department.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/aVSouVe8Q5 — Steve Walls (@SteveWallsKC) April 10, 2023

“Technology is the game changer for our students to succeed,” Justin Reid told reporters in a public statement via KSHB. “Everyday technology is changing the future and it is changing how we live. I want to give children who look like me a fighting chance to have a better education, and to compete in life. That’s my ultimate goal.”

The starting safety also quote tweeted the story on Twitter, adding: “Always is a priority of mine to be active in the communities I’ve lived in. This is only the beginning of the @jreidindeed ⚡️ foundation’s mission to have a positive impact on the next generation’s future leaders.”

JReid InDeed was founded by Reid in 2022. “Justin heralds from Prairieville, Louisiana, where his devoted parents instilled strong values and a tireless work ethic,” his founder bio details. “Justin credits his athletic success to the loving yet firm support he received from his family. Justin’s work ethic and desire to realize his highest potential led him to study Computer Science at Stanford University. During his time at Stanford, Justin recognized the gravity of the digital divide plaguing underprivileged youth. This stark realization prompted him to start JReid InDeed. The charitable organization provides a concerted effort to increase STEM.”

Their mission statement reads: “JReid InDeed is a charitable organization founded by Justin Reid that focuses on equipping and funding disadvantaged youth and communities through interactive programs, community engagement, and technology access. The foundation focuses on children in underserved communities of Houston, Baton Rouge, and Kansas City.”