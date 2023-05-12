Chiefs Kingdom Responds After Viral Diss by Chargers [LOOK]

When it comes to the NFL, some franchises focus on winning the regular season and the playoffs while others put a lot of effort into winning the offseason.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ social media team has earned a reputation for doing just that — winning the offseason — and here was their latest shot at the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of their 2023 opponents during schedule release day around the league.

The anime video release (part two) quickly went viral on May 11 with over 85,000 likes in less than 24 hours, and Kansas City’s role in the trash talk featured former KC superfan ChiefsAholic. During the Week 7 segment of the clip, a character resembling the fugitive fan snaps off his ankle monitor.

Then in Week 18, the Chiefs supporter with the wolf mask is seen again in a car chase with the police. A helicopter is also seen following the runaway, and it appears to be piloted by popular ex-NFL athlete and current podcaster Pat McAfee (with co-host A.J. Hawk).

Chiefs Account Claps Back at Chargers After Schedule Release

The Chiefs team account didn’t respond to the Chargers insult, but KC analysis site Arrowhead Live did — using a classic meme with new captions.

The overall joke from Arrowhead Live was that the Chargers care much more about “investing in funny content creators” than “investing in a high quality training staff.” Ouch!

Los Angeles has often been snake-bitten by injuries in years past, so this one cuts deep for Chargers nation. Having said that, most Kansas City supporters just tipped their cap to LAC for another creative schedule release.

“World -class burn on the #ChiefsKingdom here. Sometimes, you just gotta give it up,” one KC fan wrote.

Another replied: “Nah the Chargers social media team needs a raise 💀💀.” And a third reacted: “Chiefsaholic in here got me ☠️💀🪦.”

Finally, one fan admitted, “S***, they win again,” with a screenshot of ChiefsAholic ripping off the ankle monitor.

For those wondering, McAfee did comment on his inclusion as well, tweeting: “Thanks for letting us be a part of this @chargers.. The hidden gems are in the background of almost every scene here 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼.”

Chiefs Keep It Classy, Using Patrick Mahomes for 2023 Schedule Release

In case you missed the Chiefs’ 2023 schedule release, it began with Patrick Mahomes II receiving a text from Andy Reid on the practice field. The social media-based idea then shuffled through various apps and text conversations to reveal the entire Kansas City slate of games.

Hey @PatrickMahomes, have you seen the Chiefs 2023 schedule? pic.twitter.com/qtRVXKAz92 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023

Here is the full Chiefs schedule for the 2023-24 season (in CST):