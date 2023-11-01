Chiefs Swipe Raiders Reserve in KC Reunion: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed veteran linebacker and special teamer Darius Harris off of the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad, swiping him back for yet another KC reunion.

A-to-Z Sports KC media member Charles Goldman shared the news.

“According to the NFL’s personnel notice on Tuesday [Oct. 31], the Chiefs signed LB Darius Harris from the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad,” he informed. “This comes one day after the Chiefs tried a similar tactic on Monday, with a failed attempt to sign LB Ben Niemann from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.”

Like Harris, Niemann is a former member of the Chiefs organization.

Linebacker Darius Harris Won Super Bowl With Chiefs in 2022

As usual, Kansas City coaches Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Toub stick with their guys, bringing back a veteran of this system.

Harris won a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs last February, but he was also present for the 2020 playoff run — appearing in three games each winter. In total, the 27-year-old linebacker has suited up in 34 games for KC.

Over that span, he’s started six and registered 58 total tackles, three TFLs, 1.5 sacks, two pass defenses, two QB hits and two fumble recoveries. Those stats are split between 417 defensive snaps and another 290 on special teams.

Harris first entered the league inside the Chiefs program in 2019 and he has yet to appear in a regular season game for another franchise.

Kansas City has released the role player in the past but must call on him once again after injuries to their linebacker room.

Chiefs Banged Up at Linebacker With Injuries to Nick Bolton, Cole Christiansen & Willie Gay Jr.

After noting the signing, Goldman detailed all the various injuries that have befallen the Chiefs linebacker unit in recent weeks.

“Nick Bolton was placed on injured reserve and will miss three more games before he can be designated to return,” he listed. “Willie Gay Jr. suffered a tailbone injury in Week 8, which sounds like it could cause him to miss some time. [And] Cole Christiansen is on the practice squad injured list.”

At the start of the regular season, linebacker was quite possibly the Chiefs’ deepest position group. Now it has taken some hits.

KC still has a few key reinforcements. Namely, veteran signing Drue Tranquill and second-year prospect Leo Chenal should be important in Week 9.

However, Harris adds another competent contributor that knows Spagnuolo and Toub’s way of doing things.

If Gay misses time, Harris will join second-year pro Jack Cochrane and undrafted rookie Cam Jones as the top backups behind Tranquill and Chenal. Both Cochrane and Jones have appeared in all eight games this season in some capacity.

Chiefs Rookie LB Isaiah Moore Cut Again With ‘Injury Waiver’

There is one more injury to report for the Chiefs linebacker room. Undrafted rookie Isaiah Moore has been cut once again after another injury issue.

“LB Isaiah Moore’s contract was terminated with an injury waiver,” KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs stated on October 31.

It’s been a challenging journey for Moore after a promising start during OTAs and training camp.

The youngster was released with an injury settlement after nearly making the 53-man roster. Later, the Chiefs re-signed him after the settlement had concluded, only to waive him again now.

The Chiefs have a history of reuniting with players they like — as we just witnessed with Harris coming over from the Raiders — so this may not be the last we’ve seen of Moore. In the meantime, KC will roll with the backers that they currently have available.