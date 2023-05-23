DeAndre Hopkins Names Patrick Mahomes in Viral QB List

The Kansas City Chiefs have seemingly moved on from the idea of trading for a big-name wide receiver like Arizona Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins — at least, on the surface.

The organization selected SMU WR Rashee Rice in round two of the 2023 NFL Draft, while also re-signing Justin Watson, bringing in Richie James Jr. and practically anointing Kadarius Toney as the new WR1 for Patrick Mahomes II. Having said that, things could still always change during OTAs and camp, and Hopkins appears to have maintained interest in KC as a potential landing spot via trade.

During a featured interview on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast with ex-NFL wideout Brandon Marshall and co-host Ashley Nicole Moss on May 22, Hopkins came up with a list of five quarterbacks that he’d like to catch passes from in 2023 and beyond. Needless to say, a clip of this portion of the video interview (shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov) quickly went viral on Twitter.

DeAndre Hopkins was asked on @IAMATHLETEpod which QBs he'd love to have throwing him the ball. #Bills QB Josh Allen was quickly his first answer. Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert rounded out his top-5.pic.twitter.com/gtepzf9JD4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2023

“Patrick Mahomes, obviously,” Hopkins told Marshall and Moss, putting him third on the impromptu ranking. His QB challengers were not exactly friends of Chiefs Kingdom, however.

Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen Still a Favorite of DeAndre Hopkins

Three AFC rivals were named alongside Mahomes, Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and AFC West rival Justin Herbert — of the Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the only NFC signal-caller on Hopkins’ list, ranking second just above the Chiefs and Mahomes.

Of course, the Bills still feel like the preferred landing spot for “D-Hop” via trade, with Allen being named first by the Cardinals playmaker once again.

“One of my favorite quarterbacks that I’ve been watching since he came in the league is Josh Allen,” Hopkins voiced to begin his response. “Josh Allen, he reminds me of a new school Andrew Luck.”

Hopkins even added, “I love Josh Allen,” after praising him.

It’s not the first time the All-Pro pass-catcher has gone out of his way to talk up Buffalo either. “Love the Buffalo Bills. Love everything about the organization. Love Josh Allen. You know, love Stefon Diggs. Love all those guys,” Hopkins randomly stated during an interview with Dave Richard of Fantasy Football Today on April 26.

The curious admission came after Richard asked Hopkins about his favorite catch of his career.

The former Houston Texans superstar also made it very clear that he’d be happy with a move to either Kansas City or Buffalo during an interview with CBS Sports and the “All Things Covered” podcast on April 16.

As we continue to wait and see when and where Hopkins lands this summer — if he’s traded at all — the looming question still appears to be whether or not the premier talent will end up helping KC in 2023, or one of their greatest rivals.