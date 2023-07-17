Chiefs News: DeAndre Hopkins Deletes Tweet After Calling Out Snubbed Teams

As of July 16, free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, agreeing to a deal in principle according to NFL reporter Doug Kyed and many others.

Later that night on July 16, the three-time All-Pro wideout took to Twitter to comment on his impending deal with Tennessee, and he had a message for those criticizing him for prioritizing money over everything else. “All y’all sports experts and analysts Be mad at your management not me 🤷😂,” he voiced before quickly deleting the tweet.

Fans can likely read between the lines on this message targeting the “management” of his potential suitors who were unwilling to pay Hopkins what he wanted. Five minutes after, the playmaker added: “I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!”

I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 17, 2023

This second tweet has not been deleted, and seemingly confirms Hopkins will sign in Tennessee. This is significant considering a couple of NFL athletes referred to the Titans report “fake news” after it was announced.

Hopkins also posted an old photograph of himself and Titans running back Derrick Henry on Instagram with the caption: “…”

Chiefs Insider Critical of DeAndre Hopkins for Choosing Titans After Offseason Comments

One of the people Hopkins was calling out in his tweet might have been Kansas City Chiefs insider Nick Jacobs of KSHB41. After the news, Jacobs was critical of the wide receiver on social media.

“At least Hopkins doesn’t likely have to worry about a championship run or playing with one of the Top 5 QBs in the league,” he stated sarcastically.

Moments later, Jacobs followed up by explaining: “I have no issue with the choice Hopkins is reportedly making. All I get irritated about is when players say they want a championship, to play with a QB, win a ring then just go take the money. Just don’t say all that then. Nobody will blame you for getting money.”

I have no issue with the choice Hopkins is reportedly making. All I get irritated about is when players say they want a championship, to play with a QB, win a ring then just go take the money. Just don’t say all that then. Nobody will

blame you for getting money. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 16, 2023

Hopkins spent a lot of time building his market over the offseason — even before he was released. Star players generally do that nowadays, hoping that the constant speculation drives up their eventual payday.

In Hopkins’ case, it appears to have worked decently well, considering the Titans offered him a base salary of $12 million in year one with up to $15 million after incentives (per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). He also received a reported two-year deal, with up to $32 million overall.

Having said that, his constant claims about wanting to play with a top-five quarterback or a steady championship contender fell flat when he settled on Ryan Tannehill and the Titans. Tennessee has certainly been a playoff contender in recent years, don’t get me wrong, but they’ve been trending downward and are currently tied for the fourth worst odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

As Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer noted after the reveal on July 16, “no need to overcomplicate it,” Hopkins took the best offer regardless of starting quarterback or Super Bowl odds. It’s just that simple.

DeAndre Hopkins’ Decision Provides Opportunity for Chiefs Prospect Justyn Ross

The biggest winner in the Hopkins fallout from a Chiefs perspective might be wide receiver Justyn Ross. The popular college standout finds himself on the roster bubble heading into training camp, and some have even predicted he will end up being cut.

This is based on Kansas City’s depth at the position. Although there’s no superstar present, the Chiefs have several roster “locks” due to financial obligation and/or draft status.

Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore are both recent second-round picks. Kadarius Toney was just traded for, and is expected to play a major role in 2023. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson have financial ties — although the latter’s contract would be easier to part ways with if he struggles this summer.

Assuming Watson makes the roster, that would put Ross up against free agent acquisition Richie James, and the veteran offers ability as a returner. Also in the mix are John Ross, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Cornell Powell, undrafted rookie Nikko Remigio and more.

Imagine if Hopkins entered the fold? In that scenario, Ross’ chances of making the Week 1 roster would be even slimmer.