Ex-Chiefs 6-Year WR Signs With Recent Super Bowl Champ: Report

Demarcus Robinson stuck with the Kansas City Chiefs organization for six years before heading to the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

It was a nice run for the former fourth-round selection out of Florida, which included a Super Bowl ring for his contribution during the 2019 season. Now, Robinson is reportedly headed to another franchise that’s won a championship over the past five years.

Another weapon for the #Rams: Per @KatzBrosSports, LA has agreed to terms with veteran WR Demarcus Robinson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2023

Demarcus Robinson’s Career-High Was With Chiefs in 2020

Robinson had a nice campaign with the Ravens last year, coming up eight receiving yards short of his career-high (466) in 2020. That season was with Patrick Mahomes II and the Chiefs, of course, although “D-Rob” is still looking for that breakout performance.

Perhaps, Rams offensive guru Sean McVay can bring that 500-plus-yard campaign out of him in 2023.

Despite his lackluster numbers, Robinson did technically start 42 out of his 97 appearances as a Chief. Baltimore also started him another five times in 2022.

One underrated quality Robinson doesn’t get enough credit for is his durability. He’s never missed an outing in seven NFL seasons, which is impressive for a depth receiver. That also means he’s never been scratched, offering enough versatility as a player to remain active for all these years.

Aside from that, the former Gator has turned into a decent big play threat with 16 receiving touchdowns and 11.1 yards per catch over his career. His reception percentage currently sits at 63.9%.

D-Rob has yet to comment publicly on this new chapter in Los Angeles, but he did update his Twitter bio with one word: “Rams 🐏.”