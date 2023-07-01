Key Chiefs Signing Labeled as 2023 ‘X-Factor’

The Kansas City Chiefs are attempting back-to-back Super Bowl titles for the second time under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

In 2020, KC’s run-it-back bid fell just short of the ultimate goal, ending in a defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The major theme of that game was pass protection — or lack thereof in the Chiefs’ case — and an NFL analyst believes that will be the X-factor for Kansas City once again in 2023.

The 33rd Team’s head of football analysis Andy Benoit published an article naming one X-factor for every NFL team and veteran free agent signing Donovan Smith was selected for KC.

“When you lead the league in scoring and yardage and win the Super Bowl, the next season essentially centers around ‘not getting worse,'” Benoit wrote. “Assuming that recent first-round drafted defensive ends George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah can pick up some of the edge rushing slack after the departure of Frank Clark, the only spot on either side of the ball that faces a potential drop-off from 2022 is left tackle.”

Chiefs Are Betting on Bounce Back Campaign From LT Donovan Smith

Smith has been in the NFL since 2015. He entered the league as a second-round pick and has been a stalwart for the Bucs over the past eight seasons.

2022 was the first year that the veteran truly showed signs of aging, as injuries began to slow him down. Smith started just 13 games during his age-29 campaign a year ago. It was the first time he started less than 15 games in a season his entire career.

“Donovan Smith was available to sign because the team that knew him best (Tampa Bay) no longer wanted him,” Benoit voiced while discussing him as an X-factor. “And presumably neither did 30 other teams given Smith’s deal wasn’t signed until May and, minus incentives, is worth just $3 million.”

“Smith plagued Tampa Bay’s offense last season with inconsistent pass-pro mechanics and far more mental mistakes than a 30-year-old veteran should make,” The 33rd Team analyst went on. “He was rarely asked to run/screen block dynamically in space, and when he was, he looked sluggish.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement from Benoit but the overarching point is that if Smith can recapture his typical form, this KC offensive line will have zero weak links. Even on a down year, the TB iron man was credited with a 71.0 pass protection grade on Pro Football Focus.

Run blocking is where he struggled, with a putrid 40.8 mark, down from 69.9 the season before. Penalties were also an issue, as Smith was flagged 13 times in 2022 — which tied his career high in that area.

Benoit concluded that “replacing [Orlando] Brown and Andrew Wylie (now in Washington) with [Jawaan] Taylor and Smith represents an overall downgrade for Kansas City,” although he did note the potential of Taylor being a massive upgrade on the righthand side if Smith can hold down the fort at left tackle.

NFL Analyst Backs Jawaan Taylor Signing, Importance of RT Position

Within the same article from Benoit and The 33rd Team, the NFL analyst also backed the Taylor signing, explaining why the right tackle position is much more important in the modern age of football.

“[Coach] Reid realizes the difference in value between your left and right tackle is essentially null,” Benoit noted. “That’s why Reid for years had one of the game’s highest-paid right tackles in Mitchell Schwartz, and it’s why he’s willing to spend for the AFC’s highest-paid right tackle in Taylor. The proliferation of shotgun formations has diminished the ‘blind’ side effect.”

“Most defenses align their best edge rusher opposite the right tackle,” he continued. “This season Taylor is slated to face [Aidan] Hutchinson (Lions), Clark (Broncos), Joey Bosa (Chargers) twice, Jaelan Phillips (Dolphins), Haason Reddick (Eagles), Maxx Crosby (Raiders) twice, Von Miller (Bills) and Matthew Judon (Patriots).”

It’s a great point from Benoit and when you see edge rusher names like that on paper, it’s hard to argue that the Chiefs overpaid Taylor — one of the more consistent pass protectors in the league.

“Taylor, on the other hand, is less dynamic but steadier,” Benoit stated while comparing him to Brown. “He’s one of those stalwart blockers you often fail to notice on film. In the pass-heavy NFL, that’s a compliment.”