Chiefs’ $3 Million Signing Labeled Top Steal of NFL Free Agency

After winning the Super Bowl in February, the Kansas City Chiefs had less cap space to go around this offseason. That’s where the top general managers earn their keep, however, and Brett Veach is already getting some praise for one of his veteran additions in 2023.

On August 6, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine labeled linebacker Drue Tranquill one of six free agency “steals” of the offseason based on what he’s seen and heard at training camp so far.

“The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of money committed to their biggest stars, so finding value is key for them to become back-to-back champions,” Ballentine stated within the article. “If Drue Tranquill’s training camp performance is any indication, they’ve found a steal to round out their off-ball linebacker rotation.”

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill’s Versatility Makes Him a Major Asset in 2023

KC already had a solid linebacker corps when they chose to bring in Tranquill. The organization even admitted that they considered the position a luxury in free agency this year but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to swipe the former rival at such a low price.

The main selling point? Versatility.

On August 5, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor detailed a practice in the life of Tranquill, who plays just about every single position in this Chiefs LB unit.

“In one period, Drue Tranquill either blitzed through or covered anyone available for him — receiver Jerrion Ealy, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and tight ends Blake Bell and Izaiah Gathings,” Taylor recalled. “The next period, nine-on-seven, featured Tranquill as the middle linebacker for the second-team defense, one of his more solidified roles.”

The beat reporter added that he looked “sound” in the MIKE-backer role that typically features rising star Nick Bolton.

“Tranquill has played all over for the Chiefs defense,” Ballentine agreed. “He’s been disruptive as a pass rusher on blitzes and has covered well from his middle linebacker position.”

On a one-year, $3 million contract, it’s hard to beat that type of impact and production.

“Tranquill might not even be able to crack the starting lineup given how many good linebackers the Chiefs have,” the Bleacher Report analyst concluded. “But he’s capable of coming in and playing any of the spots well so he’s going to be a factor.”

Patrick Mahomes Praises Chiefs New LB Drue Tranquill

Tranquill spent his first four NFL seasons with the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, so Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II remembers him well.

“He’s just a smart player,” Mahomes said regarding Tranquill on July 25. “I hated playing against him because he’s one of those linebackers that’s calling out what you’re saying at the line of scrimmage because he studies that much.”

Mahomes even joked that “I’ve already had to make up new code words because I can hear him on the other side.”

Tranquill registered 146 total tackles (10 for a loss) and five sacks in 2022 with four pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.

“He’s gifted,” Mahomes added later. “He’s really good at covering, as well as being in the right spot in the run game. That linebacker room, if you look at it — man, top to bottom, it’s great players. I’m excited for that room to really take that next step. I think it can be one of the best groups in the league.”

It sounds like Mahomes might agree with Ballentine that the Chiefs got Tranquill on a big-time bargain in NFL free agency this spring.