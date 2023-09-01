Chiefs Sign Local Kansas Prospect, Waive 2 Players: Report

Earlier in the week on August 30, the Kansas City Chiefs were reported to have signed second-year tight end Gerrit Prince to the practice squad — per The KC Star’s Sam McDowell, among others. On September 1, that addition became official.

The new offensive weapon is a former Shawnee Mission Northwest High School graduate, born just outside of Kansas City, so he’s another local talent targeted by general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid.

In a corresponding transaction, the Chiefs waived defensive tackle Chris Williams. The former Indianapolis Colts UDFA had been with the organization since May of 2023, briefly signing to the KC practice squad after the 53-man cutdown.

Former Jaguars TE Gerrit Prince Has Cult Following Within Chiefs Kingdom

Typically, when an undrafted prospect signs to the practice squad, most fans don’t know much about them. That is not the case with Prince, who already has a bit of a cult following within Chiefs Kingdom.

“Where it all started. Happy for my guy,” Arrowhead Pride film analyst Ron Kopp Jr. voiced on August 30 after the initial reports that Prince was coming home to Kansas City. He included some high school footage of the playmaker catching a touchdown for Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Arrowhead Report’s Zack Eisen also named Prince as a player he’d look to add to the practice squad after the first round of cuts were announced, and one fan even predicted that the youngster would be the Chiefs’ TE2 by next season.

That’s probably pushing it a bit, but it is nice to see the Shawnee football star return to KC.

Prince made the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad as a rookie, choosing the Chiefs rather than a second season with the Jags. “[GM Trent] Baalke says Jaguars ‘absolutely’ wanted Gerrit Prince back on the practice squad but understands players are all looking for opportunities to make a roster and get playing time,” Jaguar Report beat member John Shipley informed on August 31. “Said he is a good young player who will do good things in this league.”

He weighs in at 6-foot-5, 239 pounds, and is a former wide receiver that converted to tight end. Prince went to college at UAB, breaking out for 699 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in just 13 games in 2021.

The youngster also attended the Chiefs’ local pro day in 2022 and comes from a similar coaching philosophy under Jaguars HC Doug Pederson — an ex-disciple of Coach Reid.

He’ll join a deep tight end room that includes Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Matt Bushman (practice squad) and the injured Jody Fortson — who has been ruled out for the season.

Chiefs Waive Injured LB Olakunle Fatukasi

There was one other move to announce on September 1, as linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi was officially released onto waivers.

After signing on August 15, Fatukasi flashed some potential but was injured during the preseason finale. The Chiefs initially transferred him to the season-ending IR, but it appears his ailment is not as serious as expected.

Rather than an injury settlement, A-to-Z Sports Chiefs insider Charles Goldman made it clear that Fatukasi will “become an unrestricted free agent [that is] free to sign with any team.”

The 6-foot-2 linebacker is the younger brother of Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi. According to Pro Football Reference, Olakunle Fatukasi appeared in 13 NFL games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie out of Rutgers. From there, he joined the Denver Broncos practice squad, and entered 2023 activities with the New England Patriots.

Fatukasi is only 24 years old, with six total tackles (four solo) during his NFL career.