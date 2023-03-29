Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Shares Kobe Bryant-Inspired Birthday Post [LOOK]

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, just turned 24 and her birthday post on Instagram offered both wisdom and tribute.

“24 Things I’ve Learned In 24 years🎂🙌🏼💯🎈❤️🙏🏼😘,” Hunt headlined while wearing a throwback “City of Angels” Los Angeles Lakers jersey of late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. She paired the black and yellow top with gold hoop earrings and bracelets, plus black heels with gold studs on them. The final photo featured the name on her back: “Bryant.”

The post quickly went viral with over 10K likes in about six hours’ time. Hunt also hashtagged the following at the bottom of her post: “#Birthday #24 #KobeYear #BirthdayWisdom #WordsOfWisdom.”

Gracie Hunt’s 24 Things She’s Learned in 24 Years

As for the aforementioned “words of wisdom,” you can read them below:

1. Don’t worry about the opinions of people you would never ask advice from.

2. Say yes and be spontaneous.

3. Life is like running a marathon, you just need to focus on the next mile ahead of you.

4. Love yourself: our self-perceived imperfections and weaknesses are often our greatest hidden strengths.

5. Get outside—even just for a few minutes each day.

6. Keep it classy, sassy, and a little bad a$$y.

7. Take your vitamins daily and get a blood panel annually (even better if you learn to read it!).

8. Learn something new each day.

9. Educate yourself on the food you’re eating and how it impacts your health.

10. It’s better to be single and focused than dating someone who isn’t right for you and distracts you from your purpose.

11. Perspective is everything—make an effort to see things from other points of view.

12. Find work that brings you joy and give it your all.

13. Make the most of the opportunities before you.

14. You can’t be all things to all people.

15. Failure is an essential part of life and growth.

16. Get right with God and clarity comes more easily.

17. Grounding and time in nature helps heal the mind, body, and soul.

18. Prioritize sleep—it’s essential to be your best self for you and others.

19. Family is everything.

20. Cherish each small blessing. This year I went from running multiple marathons to not running at all. You never know when that mile could be your last for a while, so soak in each step.

21. Control what you can control and let God handle the rest.

22. Finding a fitness goal can help heal hurts & overall health and keep you moving forward.

23. Don’t follow the crowd—pave your own path and walk the road less traveled.

24. Have courage and be kind.

Mother Tavia Hunt was among those who commented on the post. She voiced: “*And don’t lower your standards – lengthen your patience 🫶🏼.”

As well as: “Happy 2️⃣4️⃣birthday Gigi!!🎂🎉We love you so and know that 24 is going to be your best year yet!🙌🏼💞Praying for God’s presence & blessing for you. 🙏🏼”

Gracie Hunt Uses NFL League Meeting as Opportunity to Help Others With Charity Work

On her final day as a 23-year-old, Gracie Hunt was supporting a good cause. She shared several photos and videos from the charity event with “City Year” in Phoenix, Arizona, including some moments from her Chiefs birthday dinner as well.

“Wrapping up League Meetings and my last day of being 23!🤗” She began. “Loved serving with City Year this afternoon to get school supplies organized for children in underserved communities.🫶🏼 We finished the night with a Chiefs group dinner. My heart is just so full of love and gratitude for the incredible group of people who lead our organization.❤️💛 It’s been a wonderful few days here in Arizona—which is now on my forever list of places that have a special place in my heart.😌🏜️”

Among those in attendance were Clark and Tavia Hunt, along with head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach, and five others.