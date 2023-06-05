Chiefs Insider Suggests Endearing Way to Honor Norma Hunt After Her Passing

The first lady of the Kansas City Chiefs, Norma Hunt, has died at age 85.

The Chiefs organization announced the somber news on June 4, at 7:36 p.m. EST. “Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma,” the statement began. “She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.”

Although the Hunt family has not released Norma’s cause of death at this time, her loss comes roughly 16 and a half years after her husband, Lamar Hunt, passed from prostate cancer in December of 2006.

The Hunt family and the Chiefs organization were among those who honored and mourned Norma publicly on June 4 and 5, but there was one thoughtful idea that bears mentioning before detailing the reactions. KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs shared the clip on Twitter, which featured Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick’s suggestion on how the NFL can tribute such an influential woman.

"If you ask people not only with the Chiefs but around the NFL, who's the first lady of the league in football, it's Norma Hunt," Derrick voiced.

“If you ask people not only with the Chiefs but around the NFL, who’s the first lady of the league in football, it’s Norma Hunt,” Derrick voiced. “She was a presence for more than a half a century and the love that she had for this organization continues through this day, and I don’t think there’s any way — Norma Hunt, as a woman from another generation — that Lamar Hunt would have been able to do half the things [he did] if she wasn’t a very special person and if she wasn’t behind the scenes on a lot of the things that he did.”

That led Derrick to suggest the following: “I think it’d be great, in her memory, if there’s an award of some sort for women in football — especially going forward — in recognizing all the women who are getting into roles on the field and in front offices, and in the GM’s office, to recognize these women as a Norma Hunt award.” Well said.

Chiefs Full Statement From Hunt Family on Norma’s Passing

We noted how the Chiefs official statement on Norma Hunt’s death began in the introduction. Here were the rest of the words from Clark Hunt and the family:

“Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease.

Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family’s sports teams. She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way – from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world.

This February, she attended her 57th and final Super Bowl and watched her beloved Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time. It was a fitting conclusion to her streak as the only woman to attend every Super Bowl.

Her quiet yet deep faith sustained her throughout her life, and we take great comfort knowing that she is home with the Lord. She will be greatly missed by our family, the extended Chiefs and FC Dallas families, and by everyone who knew her.”

MLS club FC Dallas released the same statement from the Hunt family.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Headlines Reactions Following Norma Hunt’s Death

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II headlined the reactions, tweeting the following: “Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. 🙏🏽💔”

The NFL also posted a video tribute to Norma, with the words: “Norma Hunt was the only woman in history to attend every single Super Bowl. Her impact on the @Chiefs and the league is immeasurable and her legacy will live on forever. ❤️🕊️”

Norma Hunt was the only woman in history to attend every single Super Bowl. Her impact on the Chiefs and the league is immeasurable and her legacy will live on forever.

“Deepest condolences to the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs organization,” former KC quarterback Trent Green wrote. “Norma carried herself with such class and grace. She always greeted me with a smile and immediately wanted to know how my kids were doing. Rest in peace.”

Another ex-QB, Matt Cassel also sent his regards: “My Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hunt Family. Norma was a trailblazer and an incredible person. I’m thankful/blessed for the opportunity I had to spend time with her.”

As did former safety and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu, who proclaimed: “RIP NORMA HUNT ❤️ my thoughts and prayers go out to The Hunt Family.”

Former KC GM Scott Pioli was among the reactions as well, stating: “Norma’s love, grace & warmth toward my family & I during my time & years after my departure was humbling. Her calls & handwritten notes remain a lesson in love & strength. Blessed to love & be loved by ‘The Big N.’ Prayers of comfort & love to the entire Hunt family #ChiefsKingdom.”

Finally, the recognized “voice of the Chiefs,” Mitch Holthus, summed up Norma as best he could: “This was an amazing woman of grace-charm-wisdom and so much more-a Proverbs 31 woman! Prayers for comfort for the entire Hunt family. An incredible person-I shall miss her very much…that smile…that spirit. Psalm 34:18.”