Chiefs Host 10 Workouts Including a QB, Re-Sign Recent Cut: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted a long list of workouts on January 2 (shared by KPRC2 NFL reporter Aaron Wilson). The workouts first appeared on the NFL transaction log.

The headliner was quarterback Ian Book, a former fourth-round selection of the New Orleans Saints. The Chiefs also took a look at running back Hassan Hall, running back SaRodorick Thompson, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, wide receiver Reggie Roberson, defensive end Deslin Alexandre, linebacker Tyler Murray, linebacker Jordan Smith, linebacker Noah Taylor and defensive back Rejzohn Wright.

They also re-signed defensive tackle Matt Dickerson to the practice squad according to Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick. Kansas City cut Dickerson on December 30 ahead of the Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chiefs Try Out Ian Book at QB

The random slew of KC workouts is a bit unexpected ahead of the playoffs. Book’s presence on the list might be the oddest of all.

The Chiefs roster spots are pretty locked up at quarterback with Patrick Mahomes and Blaine Gabbert, not to mention Chris Oladokun on the practice squad. It’s possible that the Chiefs are just covering their bases and creating a shortlist of depth for the playoffs.

Having said that, Book is 0-1 on his NFL career. He has a career completion percentage of 60.0, with 135 passing yards and two interceptions. He’s also taken eight sacks, while only attempting 20 passes.

Coming out of Notre Dame, Book was known for his “leadership and overall intangibles,” as well as his experience according to NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein. He was a three-year starter and two-time team captain with the Fighting Irish.

On the flip side, his shortcomings were that his “size and arm strength fall below NFL standards and there isn’t anything in his game that he can really hang his hat on that counters those issues.”

Book has bounced around the NFL since leaving the Saints organization, spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. He’ll turn 26 years old in March.

The rest of the Tuesday workouts were all former undrafted prospects with minimal NFL experience.

Matt Dickerson Could Factor Into Chiefs’ Playoff Roster

Dickerson appeared in 11 games with the Chiefs this season, registering 12 total tackles (six solo). He was also credited with one quarterback pressure and five key defensive stops by Pro Football Focus.

His PFF grades were not great, however. Dickerson scored a 46.0 out of 100.0 defensively, and a 42.0 on run defense.

The journeyman’s pass rushing grade wasn’t anything special either, at 53.3. His best mark was his tackling score, which was a 73.6.

It’s possible that Dickerson could still play a role in the KC postseason as a practice squad elevation, given the lack of depth at defensive tackle. The position has been a rare weak spot inside the Chiefs’ defense this year.