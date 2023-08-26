Chiefs Bubble Candidate Sounds Off After Breakout Performance

The Kansas City Chiefs’ decision at wide receiver just got a little bit more difficult after the preseason finale versus the Cleveland Browns — and that’s a credit to the play of cut candidate Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The former fifth-round talent finished off a torrid-hot preseason run with a 101-yard performance that included a 43-yard touchdown bomb. If that stat line wasn’t enough of an exclamation point, Smith-Marsette had quite the statement after the game.

“One of the baddest m***** f****** in the league,” the 23-year-old wideout responded after a reporter asked who he believes he is (video courtesy of Fox 4 KC’s PJ Green).

#Chiefs WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette with the quote of the day.@jessenewell: "Who do you think you are?" "One of the baddest mfs in the league." pic.twitter.com/Y22QSbSynC — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) August 26, 2023

It was a message of confidence from Smith-Marsette — who did just about everything he could to secure a spot on the 53-man roster — although the youngster did admit that the next couple of days will be “stressful.” He added that it’s stressful “because I don’t know” what’s going to happen.

Kadarius Toney’s Injury Update Could Spoil Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s 53-Man Roster Push

As good as Smith-Marsette played this August, it’s hard to see him making the Week 1 roster barring a trade — and if he doesn’t make the initial 53, he could get poached off waivers by another NFL franchise.

A postgame injury update from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could impact those odds for the 2023 bubble candidate, and not in a good way.

“Possibly,” Reid replied when asked if Kadarius Toney could return to practice ahead of the Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions. “We’ll just see. We’re kind of taking that one day-by-day, but he’s doing great right now.”

Toney’s swift recovery is positive news for Chiefs Kingdom, but it could be the dagger for Smith-Marsette. KC already has several WRs that feel like a lock to make the roster, including Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice, Richie James, Justin Watson and ascending fan favorite Justyn Ross.

Admittedly, Ross and Watson are not necessarily locks but there appears to be very little wiggle room for Smith-Marsette either way. Now, if the Chiefs were looking at an extended absence for Toney moving forward, there may have been a world where Kansas City kept an extra wideout and transferred the starter to the short-term injured reserve.

In a situation like this, a veteran like tight end Blake Bell could theoretically be released, then re-signed again 24 hours after the cutdown. That doesn’t seem to be the case, however, as Toney’s return could be sooner than expected.

Andy Reid Reveals Chiefs CB Nic Jones Avoided Surgery

Coach Reid also relayed a positive update on rookie cornerback Nic Jones on August 26, noting that the promising seventh rounder avoided surgery on his fractured fingers.

That bodes well for Jones, who may not have to start his NFL career on the injured reserve after all. It doesn’t bode as well for undrafted prospects Kahlef Hailassie and Ekow Boye-Doe.

The two UDFAs had impressed this summer and should have spots lined up on the practice squad assuming they pass through waivers. There may not be a path to the initial 53 with Jones in the mix though.

With how things currently stand, the Chiefs should open up the season with Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed (if healthy), Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Jones in Week 1. They’ll also have Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Mike Edwards, rookie Chamarri Conner — and potentially, veteran Deon Bush — rounding out their secondary.

The latter (Bush) looks to be on the roster bubble alongside players like Smith-Marsette, but could make the roster due to his special teams impact.