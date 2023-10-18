Chiefs Reunite With Promising Rookie After Injury Settlement: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed undrafted rookie linebacker Isaiah Moore — who was initially waived with an injury settlement on August 7.

Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick detailed the news, stating: “Chiefs have signed LB Isaiah Moore to the practice squad. He signed as a free agent from NC State with the Chiefs in May and had a strong camp. He’s healthy again and ready to return.”

Derrick added that Moore will fill the vacant practice squad spot that fellow linebacker Cole Christiansen surrendered after he landed on the practice squad injured list on October 7.

Isaiah Moore Made Roster Push With Chiefs Before Injury

Moore’s injury settlement news was somewhat disappointing. The rookie linebacker hit the ground running this spring and summer, catching the eye of those covering the team early on.

A-to-Z Sports KC media member Charles Goldman originally highlighted Moore during an article with Chiefs Wire (his employer at the time), voicing that the UDFA “could force some tough decisions come roster cuts.”

Later, KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs actually predicted that Moore would make the 53-man roster along with fellow rookie Cam Jones. Jacobs ended up being right about the latter, who made it over Christiansen. He was wrong about Moore making it over second-year pro Jack Cochrane, however — although the injury did have something to do with that.

“Jones and Moore can earn their roster spots through their special teams performances,” Jacobs argued at the time, going with upside and potential over familiarity.

Moore was described as an instinctual defender coming out of NC State. NFL Network expert Lance Zierlein noted that “it’s hard to watch the tape and not love Moore’s game” while scouting the youngster.

“He’s an inside linebacker with a throwback body type and intangibles that are off-the-charts,” Zierlein reasoned, adding: “He plays with excellent instincts and recognition, showing little hesitation to run and hit.”

Moore was also a three-time team captain at NC State. He registered 341 total tackles (43.5 for a loss), 11.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble forced, and nine passes defended over his 54 collegiate appearances.

KC Radio Host Jokes Chiefs Can Win the Division by Beating Chargers in Week 7

The Chiefs have a chance to win the AFC West in Week 7. At least, that’s what Cody Tapp of 610 Sports Radio’s “Cody & Gold” said on October 16 — although he may have been kidding around.

Chiefs beat the Chargers Sunday and that’s a wrap on the AFC West right? That would make the LA 2-4 and the Chiefs 6-1 with two other miserable teams bottom of the division — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) October 17, 2023

“Chiefs beat the [Los Angeles] Chargers Sunday and that’s a wrap on the AFC West right?” Tapp joked. “That would make the LA [Chargers] 2-4 and the Chiefs 6-1 with two other miserable teams [at the] bottom of the division.”

For the record, the Las Vegas Raiders are currently 3-3, and still have a shot at the division. The Denver Broncos are running out of time, however, at 1-5.

If Kansas City takes down the rival Chargers this week, it does feel like an early body blow — if not a nail in the coffin. LAC just lost a heartbreaker at home against the Dallas Cowboys, and they’ve already had a few tough defeats before that.

That makes this matchup even more of a challenge for KC. Tapp might be having some fun, but it’s never easy to win against a team when their back is against the wall. That will be the case for the Chargers in Week 7, and the rivalry factor only heightens all of these emotions.

And as much as fans want to say the division is settled, an LAC win could theoretically spark a comeback. It’s the Chiefs job to snuff that out.