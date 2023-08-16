Jody Fortson Sends Message to Chiefs Kingdom After Surgery

Kansas City Chiefs fans got a bit of a shock when head coach Andy Reid revealed that tight end Jody Fortson would be headed to the injured reserve, ending his 2023 campaign before it ever began.

The season-ending ailment was a shoulder issue that required surgery, and Fortson broke silence on this unfortunate turn of events on August 16. “Surgery was a success,” he began on his Instagram story.

“First off I’m going to thank God because although I’m missing the season I could be missing much more than just that,” he continued. “I’m going to continue to give you all the honor and praise and keep my focus on the places we speak about… Thank you in advance because I know it’s already done.”

Then Fortson spoke to family, friends and fans, voicing: “To my Family/Friends and Fans thank you for your unwavering amounts of love and support. As always I’ll give you my absolute best to be the best that I can possibly be.. GOD willing I’ll be back doing what I love to do, we know that in all things GOD works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

Fortson also thanked his surgeon, Dr. Lee Kaplan of University of Miami Sports Medicine Institute, concluding: “Down but NOT out this just some more concrete that the rose has to grow through. – Jody F.”

Chiefs’ Jody Fortson Had Big Plans for 2023 Season

The 27-year-old fan favorite had big plans for his third season with the active roster — and fifth inside the organization — declaring that he was ready for an increased role back in April.

“Obviously we want to win at the highest level,” Fortson told Tyler Dunne of Go Long during an exclusive interview. “But I didn’t sign up to this game to be mediocre. I look at my stats, and I’m not happy with any of them.”

Despite being present for two Super Bowl runs, and an active part of the second one, Fortson only has 155 career receiving yards off 14 catches, with four touchdowns and nine first downs. He has never caught a pass during the playoffs but did appear in two postseason outings last year.

“I’m not going to be complacent and act like these rings are making my career,” the fan favorite explained. “No. Because that’s not how I see it. I want to be great. Really great.”

Based on his message to fans and loved ones, it seems as though Fortson has not lost his motivation despite this current setback. At this time, there is no timetable for his recovery.

Chiefs TE Coach Tom Melvin Speaks on Jody Fortson Injury

Chiefs tight end coach Tom Melvin commented on Fortson’s shoulder injury on August 16.

“He did a great job in the offseason,” Melvin said. “The energy he’s got, that’s too bad.”

“He’s had some unfortunate things happen to him,” Melvin added later. “That’s just the way life goes. You deal with what comes when we get it. He’ll be fine.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion is expected to return in 2024, but for now, his absence will open up a role for someone like training camp standout Matt Bushman — who suffered a season-ending injury of his own in August of 2022.

The only locks to make the Week 1 roster at tight end are Travis Kelce and Noah Gray. It should be an interesting competition after that.