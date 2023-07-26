Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Bizarre WR News: ‘What Does This Mean?’

As the NFL sent out their daily transaction log on July 26, a total shocker popped up for Chiefs Kingdom.

ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to relay the news, stating: “[Kansas City] Chiefs WR John Ross – a former first round pick of the [Cincinnati] Bengals – has been placed on the reserve/retired list.” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was not far behind, confirming that this designation means that Ross has “decided to retire” from the NFL unexpectedly.

The #Chiefs placed WR John Ross on the reserve/retired list, according to today’s transaction wire. The record holder for fastest 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine (4.22) and No. 9 overall pick in 2017 has decided to retire. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2023

Needless to say, this turn of events came as quite the surprise to many in Kansas City.

Chiefs Kingdom in Shock as John Ross III Retires During Training Camp

Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick noted Ross’ “excused” absence from practice on Wednesday, July 26. Hours later, the real reason was revealed, and KC was left to decipher the veteran’s sudden departure.

“What does this mean?” One fan asked in utter confusion. Another simply responded: “That Andy Reid training camp.”

This was a common theme among Chiefs replies — with it being common knowledge that Reid runs one of the most difficult camps in the league. “If you can’t take the heat… (literally),” Arrowhead Pride analyst Ron Kopp Jr. voiced, and a third fan wrote that “an Andy Reid training camp in 100 degree weather will test anyone’s true desire to play.”

In all honesty, Ross was always a longshot to make the roster, considering his age (27), injury history, competition, and the fact that he didn’t appear in an NFL game last season. His early exit means more reps for the other candidates.

“Justyn Ross to the moon,” one fan hyped after hearing the news, and another joked that the vet “saw [Rashee] Rice and the other Ross and respectfully bowed out.”

Finally, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reacted: “Wow. And remember, Ross was selected by the Bengals with the 9th pick in the 2017 draft — & yes, it was the pick just before the Chiefs acquired Patrick Mahomes.”

State of the Chiefs WR Room at Training Camp Without Kadarius Toney & John Ross III

Remember, Kadarius Toney is out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery, so that’s two hits to the Kansas City wide receiver room in as many days. Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney detailed some of the Chiefs passing highlights from July 26 without either pass-catcher in attendance.

“First big play of practice came early on in 11-on-11, with WR Skyy Moore having to fully extend his arms deep down the middle of the field to rein in what was a good ball by QB Patrick Mahomes,” he informed. “The Mahomes-Moore connection seems to be getting better every day, big with Toney out.”

Sweeney also highlighted Justin Watson and Justyn Ross on Wednesday. “I thought the Justi(y)ns made nice cases for advanced roles during 11-on-11 periods today in the case Toney misses reg. season time,” he stated. “Justyn Ross tracked in a beautiful pass down the right sideline from Mahomes, and Justin Watson brought in a tough 50-50 ball late in the look.”

Team reporter Matt McMullen provided some more information on the younger Ross’ big catch.

“Ross was responsible for one of the plays of the day when he made a leaping catch near the sideline during an 11-on-11 period,” McMullen wrote. “The play included a great throw by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a tremendous catch by Ross, who went up and grabbed the football despite good coverage. It was a great moment for the former undrafted free agent signee as he aims to make the Chiefs’ regular-season roster.”

Sweeney also mentioned touchdown receptions for Rice and Richie James Jr. on the day, listing the following targets from Mahomes: “TE Matt Bushman, [Clyde] Edwards-Helaire, [Jody] Fortson, [Noah] Gray, James, [Travis] Kelce, Moore, [Deneric] Prince, Rice, [Justyn] Ross, [Marquez] Valdes-Scantling and Watson.”