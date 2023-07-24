Chiefs $31 Million Asset Reveals Ridiculous Muscular Gains

There was no Super Bowl hangover for Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid over the offseason. Instead, the sixth-year NFL starter was “working like Keanu Reaves in John Wick, assassin mentality” — his words not ours.

“Man, extremely confident,” Reid voiced to reporters on July 23 regarding his upcoming season. “I’ve been working heavy all offseason — I was right here working every day. I didn’t realize that I put on 10 pounds of muscle, but I did, and I’m like 217, about five percent body fat. But I don’t feel like it, I still feel like I’m 205.”

Chiefs safety Justin Reid says he’s added 10 pounds of muscle this offseason, weighing in at 217 with 5% body fat. Adds he didn’t realize it because he still feels around 205. Also feels a little like John Wick. @HerbieTeope retired too early. pic.twitter.com/FgC2DH0Qm2 — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) July 23, 2023

The not-so-subtle flex came after Reid spent the first couple of minutes of the presser talking up his teammates, so don’t take his comments as arrogant. The safety was asked to speak on his own confidence, and he did.

Reid went on with the aforementioned John Wick quote and a smirk before adding: “But I feel really good out here, I’m confident in that I know the playbook inside and out, and I’m not out there thinking — I’m just out there playing.”

“So, I’m excited about what I’m going to be able to do to contribute to this defense truly being dominant this year, and finally getting some recognition and respect that I feel like I deserve too,” he concluded.

Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Searching for First Pro Bowl or All-Pro Season

Reid began his career as a third-round selection of the Houston Texans. Despite having a lot of success in H-Town with seven interceptions and two forced fumbles that helped earn him a $31.5 million contract with the Chiefs, the veteran has never made an All-Pro roster or received a Pro Bowl nod.

In other words, he’s been a very consistent player, but his greatest NFL accomplishment was winning a Super Bowl in 2023.

“It’s never hard to motivate me because I take every little thing and I use it as a fire to light me up,” Reid expressed on July 23.

Now, he’ll look to do his part while also grinding for that personal “recognition and respect” that he referenced on Sunday. Perhaps the 2023 season is the year that the hard-hitting safety finally gets it.

Chiefs’ Justin Reid Off to Great Start in Replacing Tyrann Mathieu

When Reid first took over for Tyrann Mathieu in free agency, some had their concerns. The latter was more of a star playmaker for KC, while Reid excelled in a workmanlike role in Houston.

The newcomer didn’t worry about his predecessor, however, sticking to his game with a very solid 83-tackle campaign over 17 starts.

Sure, there was nothing flashy about Reid’s initial performance with KC. He didn’t register a single interception or fumble (force or recovery) in 2022, but he did account for seven pass defenses and two tackles for a loss (plus one sack).

More importantly, Reid logged an above-average 73.8 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus with a 66.1 on run defense and a 73.2 overall. It was a consistent effort from the defensive back and immediate team leader, and there’s no doubt that his presence helped the franchise win their second title under Andy Reid.

That matches Mathieu’s championship impact already, and we’re only one season into Reid’s tenure in Kansas City.

Chiefs’ Justin Reid Talks Up ‘Partner in Crime’ Bryan Cook

Alongside Reid, second-year safety Bryan Cook will be integral in 2023 as Juan Thornhill joined Mathieu as a departure just one offseason after the former captain. Reid expects big things from Cook in year two.

“Guy is a baller,” the safety relayed to the media. “Very cerebral player, probably the loudest communicator on the defense out of the DBs — you love to have that, a vocal guy who’s confident on the back end.”

Reid also shouted out rising cornerbacks Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson and UDFA Ekow Boye-Doe, as well as undrafted safety Isaiah Norman and “all the young guys.”