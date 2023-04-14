Chiefs Agree to Terms on ‘No-Brainer’ Reunion at WR: Report

When Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters at the NFL League Meeting in Arizona, he mentioned that he was “optimistic” that his front office would be able to re-sign veteran wide receiver and versatile special teamer Justin Watson.

Today on April 14, general manager Brett Veach made good on that promise, coming to terms with Watson on a two-year deal according to his agents at JL Sports. Arrowhead Pride media member Pete Sweeney was among the reactions, voicing: “This one was a no-brainer. Justin Watson developed a nice rapport with Patrick Mahomes, [which] led to career-highs for the WR in 2022. Regular season: 15 [receptions] for 315 yards and 2 TD. Playoffs: 3 [receptions] for 30 yards, including two SBLVII catches.”

After the news, The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov also noted that “Watson became a favorite of the Chiefs coaching staff early in camp,” adding that he “could have an expanded role this season.”

