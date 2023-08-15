Chiefs Update Fans After Justyn Ross & Nikko Remigio Leave Practice With Injury

The number one topic of discussion in KC after the Kansas City Chiefs’ first preseason game was wide receiver depth, and what the franchise should do in order to keep all of their young and talented pass-catchers on the roster. On August 15, however, Chiefs fans and media were reminded how quickly things can change in a league like the NFL.

Standout UDFA Nikko Remigio was the first to check in at the medical tent, followed by fellow WRs Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Justyn Ross. All three ended up leaving practice early and collectively, Chiefs Kingdom held its breath waiting for head coach Andy Reid to speak on the injuries. Unfortunately, he didn’t give away much.

During the press conference, Reid was cryptic as ever — but didn’t seem overly concerned by any of the three ailments. Then again, would anyone be able to tell if he was? Later, the Chiefs head coach revealed a season-ending injury to tight end Jody Fortson with the same exact tone.

Behind his A+ poker face, Big Red relayed that Remigio dislocated his shoulder, Smith-Marsette suffered a groin injury, and Ross is being evaluated for some sort of knee/hamstring injury. When pressed on the latter, Reid replied: “It’s a knee, hamstring, shin, something down there. We’ll just have to see what it is.”

Safety Mike Edwards is also dealing with a swollen ankle, per Reid.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Compliments WR Nikko Remigio After Shoulder Injury

The Chiefs head coach talked more about Remigio later in the presser.

“You know what? He really had a nice game,” Reid voiced on the impressive rookie wideout. “Did some really good things both special teams wise and in the throw game part of it — the catching part — so we’ll just see how this [injury] goes. The shoulder’s back in [place] and all that, but we’ll just have to see how he does.”

After the media availability session, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney noted that the injury occurred on a “fantastic catch” over cornerback Dicaprio Bootle.

For what it’s worth, fellow rookie Rashee Rice did not comment on Remigio’s injury when asked about him after practice. “Nikko Remi-he-oh,” Rice pronounced with a smile. “That’s my boy.”

“He’s been killing it,” the 2023 second rounder went on. “For him to go undrafted, I don’t really understand why but he’s going to show everybody why he should have been drafted.”

Remigio recorded four catches for 71 yards against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. He was targeted six times and led Kansas City in total yardage for all skill position players.

Chiefs WR Richie James Continues to Shine After Injuries to Nikko Remigio, Justyn Ross & Ihmir Smith-Marsette

With several Chiefs wide receivers sidelined — including Kadarius Toney — newcomer Richie James continued to shine at practice.

Sweeney shared: “In [redzone] 11-on-11, WR Richie James caught a TD from QB Blaine Gabbert fading to the back-left of the end zone. QB Patrick Mahomes had a sidearm TD to TE Blake Bell and a flip for a TD to James [as well].”

Another multi-TD practice is nothing new for James. He’s been doing it all spring and summer, and the dynamic slot-threat also hit paydirt from one yard out against the Saints.

Of course, his better play was a highlight-reel reception that went for 43 yards.

#Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert drops it in the basket to WR Richie James for a 43-yard pickup. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/UOtnj1VFzq — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2023

“It felt good,” James voiced to reporters on August 15, regarding his first game-action with KC. “I kind of was just getting warmed up. Wanted to play a little more but you know how that go.”

According to Sweeney, wide receivers Cornell Powell, Rashee Rice and Justin Watson also scored touchdowns at practice on August 15.