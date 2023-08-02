Chiefs WR Justyn Ross Has One Word for First Padded ‘Hit’ in Over a Year

Second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross is back practicing in pads for the first time in over a year — and per the Kansas City Chiefs prospect, that initial “hit” from a defensive counterpart felt “beautiful.”

Fox 4 KC’s PJ Green relayed the one-word response from Ross, who also told reporters that he’s deleted his Twitter in order to focus on training camp. So far, the results have been very fruitful for the popular bubble candidate.

“Justyn Ross’ ascension to the Chiefs’ top rotation of WRs is awesome,” Arrowhead Pride film analyst Ron Kopp Jr. voiced on August 2. “I was skeptical it could happen, but this team tried to force a very-washed Josh Gordon into the offense to get a big-bodied playmaker on the outside. They’ve wanted someone like Ross in the offense since 2021.”

And ascend he has. Ross went from a surefire cut — according to most KC media members — to a familiar face for quarterback Patrick Mahomes II within the first-team offense.

Mahomes links up with Justyn Ross 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3SCgMPMhcZ — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) August 2, 2023

“He’s had a good [camp],” Mahomes stated on August 2, regarding Ross. “Learning the offense fast — you can tell he’s been in the offense for a year now. Obviously making big plays, and he’s getting more involved in those first-team reps.”

Mahomes added that he hopes Ross can become a “really good player” in the Chiefs’ 2023 offense.

Chiefs Reporter Admits to Being Wrong About Justyn Ross in New 53-Man Projection

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney dropped his second 53-man projection of the summer on August 1, and it included a candid admission on a controversial cut.

“I’ll be the first to admit that, all offseason, I didn’t see a way for the Chiefs to include 2022 undrafted free agent Justyn Ross on the roster,” Sweeney began.

“The first four names [Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney] on this list are assured roster spots — and though [Richie] James and [Justin] Watson aren’t ‘household’ names, special teams coordinator Dave Toub likes James for the punt-return job, and [Andy] Reid has been open with how much he values Watson for what he brings to the table,” he went on. “Both James and Watson also come with guaranteed money tied to them for 2023. So how could you include Ross?”

Then, the change of heart — which Ross had a huge part in.

“Camp changes things,” Sweeney acknowledged, explaining: “Throughout the first week and a half of training, the Chiefs have given Ross plenty of looks with Mahomes, and they have not been afraid to tell you about it on social media. To Ross’ credit, he has made the most of his opportunities — and more critical than that, stayed on the field. Meanwhile, Toney found himself on the injured list no less than 10 minutes into his first practice.”

Finally, Sweeney noted that while he has seven wideouts making the initial 53-man roster, only six will remain after Toney is most likely shifted to the short-term injured reserve on the day after cuts. That would keep him out until Week 5, minimum, after undergoing knee surgery in July.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says WR Justyn Ross Has ‘Worked His Tail Off’ to Get to Where He Is in Camp

Coach Reid also addressed the media on August 2, and to no surprise, he was asked about Ross.

“He’s done a nice job,” the Chiefs HC replied. “He had a good offseason and then he’s worked his tail off here.”

Big Red added that Ross “just needs to keep doing that” and push his way through the rest of camp. “He’s got the right mindset to do that,” Reid complimented.

The Kansas City head coach also joked that Ross’ redshirt rookie campaign was a season that he “probably didn’t want to have,” despite it potentially helping his Chiefs career long-term. Fans will hopefully get their first live look at Ross when KC visits the New Orleans Saints on August 13.