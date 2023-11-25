Chiefs Announce 2 Elevations After Losing 3 Players to Injury vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs announced several roster moves and injuries on Saturday, November 25, ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The headliner was a last-minute injury absence for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was ruled out because of an “ankle/hip” ailment according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs also placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the injured reserve — guaranteeing a four-game absence — while elevating two players off the practice squad. Those elevations were running back La’Mical Perine and wide receiver/returner Montrell Washington.

Remember, head coach Andy Reid revealed that Kansas City would be without Hardman and running back Jerick McKinnon on November 24 — making that three new injuries for the Chiefs offense to deal with against the Raiders. Reid also hinted that Hardman could be out long-term, which we now know to be true.

KC now has six active wide receivers in Week 12: Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Washington and Richie James — who is expected to make his return.

Chiefs Insider: Kadarius Toney ‘Felt Discomfort’ Ahead of Raiders Matchup

After the news that Toney would be “out” in Week 12, Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick provided some context on X.

Kadarius Toney felt discomfort in his hip during practice Friday, a source tells Chiefs Digest. He was ruled out on Saturday and will undergo further tests. Chiefs also elevated two practice squad players with Toney, Hardman & McKinnon out vs. Raiders.

“Kadarius Toney felt discomfort in his hip during practice Friday, a source tells Chiefs Digest,” Derrick noted.

“He was ruled out on Saturday and will undergo further tests,” the KC media member went on. “Chiefs also elevated two practice squad players with Toney, Hardman & McKinnon out vs. Raiders.”

It remains to be seen if this will be a long-term absence for Toney, as it appears to be for Hardman.

Chiefs Spend Third & Final Elevation on RB La’Mical Perine

With McKinnon out, the Chiefs chose to spend their third eligible elevation on Perine. The fourth stringer was promoted for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars — despite never dressing for the game — and Week 9 in Germany.

That means Kansas City will have to sign Perine to the active roster if they want to use him again after this point. They can also elevate undrafted rookie Deneric Prince if another opportunity arises.

Although the former fourth-round talent was inactive in Jacksonville, he did suit up for his second elevation versus the Miami Dolphins and he’s likely to do so again in Week 12.

Perine ran the ball one time for one yard during his second outing of the year. He logged four snaps on offense and another four on special teams in the appearance.

WR/Returner Montrell Washington Returns for Fifth Chiefs Appearance in Week 12

Washington has only been elevated off the practice squad once, but he’s already appeared in four games for KC this season.

The former Denver Broncos draft pick was signed to the 53-man roster after James was transferred to the injured reserve. Later, the Chiefs returned him to the practice squad following a brief release onto waivers.

Over his initial stretch of games with Kansas City, Washington was only utilized on special teams — logging 34 snaps in that regard.

He attempted eight punt returns and one kick return for the Chiefs, with 81 all-purpose yards. That total included a 7.6-yard punt return average and 20 yards off his only kick return.

It’ll be interesting to see how special teams coordinator Dave Toub deploys James and Washington at the same time. The pair have never been activated together before, and both specialize on punts.

“I could see Richie James at PR and Montrell Washington at KR,” Arrowhead Pride reporter Pete Sweeney predicted after the news. We’ll see if he’s right on Sunday.