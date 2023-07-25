Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Sends Viral Tweet After Surgery

There was a nervy tone around Chiefs Kingdom on July 25 after head coach Andy Reid revealed that wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery on his knee earlier that morning.

“As far as injuries go, Kadarius had surgery on his knee this morning for cartilage,” Reid told reporters, adding later that the dynamic playmaker tore part of his meniscus after he turned the wrong way during a punt return drill. The Chiefs HC also relayed that “there’s a chance” Toney suits up for Week 1 of the 2023 season, but the comment didn’t seem overly optimistic.

After the news, Toney took to Twitter (now rebranded as X) once again.

When you a Warrior nun kan stop you……Been fighting thru old injuries, adversity, and Obstacles all my life. I Know God Got Me Fasho ❤️ — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 25, 2023

He voiced: “When you a Warrior nun kan stop you……Been fighting thru old injuries, adversity, and Obstacles all my life. I Know God Got Me Fasho ❤️.” The tweet already has over 1.3K likes in a little over three hours.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney’s Injury History Is Getting Longer by the Season

When the Chiefs balked at the idea of adding a new WR1 over the offseason, many had their concerns. No one doubted the talent of Toney, they doubted his availability — or lack thereof.

Arrowhead Report editor Jordan Foote tweeted out the wideout’s injury history on July 25.

Kadarius Toney injury history: – Hamstring (August 2021)

– Ankle sprain (W5 2021)

– Quad contusion (W11 2021)

– Oblique strain (W12 2021)

– Shoulder strain (W16 2021)

– Knee procedure (2022 offseason)

– Hamstring (Week 2 2022)

– Hamstring (Week 11 2022)

– Meniscus (camp 2023) — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) July 25, 2023

That’s certainly a long list for Toney, and it appears to be growing by the season — if not the week.

“I think getting [the surgery] done now is a good thing, as opposed to it lingering and then getting worse and worse,” Coach Reid said on July 25, perhaps attempting to create some positivity. “I’m glad he got it knocked out and done.”

The Chiefs will hope for a healthy campaign out of Toney when he eventually returns from this late July surgery, whether that’s Week 1 or Week 5 — a short-term stint on the injured reserve would sideline the WR for the first four games.

Having said that, this setback is also a reminder that the Chiefs cannot rely on Toney week-in and week-out. If he’s healthy, great, but you better have a plan B ready to go.

Chiefs Followed Up Kadarius Toney News With Offensive Miscues

At day three of training camp (July 25), Patrick Mahomes II and the offense had their first series of miscues and the defense won the day. Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney detailed the practice.

“An early Mahomes 11-on-11 period saw two pass breakups,” Sweeney began. “On the first, he looked at WR Justyn Ross who wasn’t there, so he tried to float it to TE Travis Kelce, but CB L’Jarius Sneed knocked it away. Two plays later, S Justin Reid broke up a pass for WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.”

Later, “Sneed broke up a Mahomes pass in 7-on-7” and a “rare miscue” between Mahomes and Kelce led to an interception for rookie CB Nic Jones.

Then: “In a red-zone 7-on-7 period, Mahomes wanted Justyn Ross on a fade, but the two could not connect.” The Chiefs QB called that the “next step” in Ross’ development after practice.

Finally, Mahomes just missed connecting with Skyy Moore on a deep-ball free play, and cornerback Trent McDuffie nearly caught the NFL MVP for a diving interception on a pass intended for rookie Rashee Rice. As you can see, it wasn’t the cleanest morning for the Chiefs’ first-team offense without Toney.