Chiefs Sign Former 23-Game Starter of Lions & Steelers: Report

Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs listen to their fanbase and sign a potential reinforcement at an area of need.

On January 4, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that “veteran DL Isaiah Buggs is signing with the Chiefs practice squad, per source.” Adding: “Reinforcements up front for KC’s [defense].”

A former sixth-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buggs is a space-eating defensive tackle at heart. He spent his first three NFL seasons in the Steel City, starting seven games with another 29 appearances as a rotational piece.

Buggs has been with the Detroit Lions ever since 2022, registering another 16 starts and 27 appearances for his second professional franchise.

At 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, Buggs has the size to play a role similar to Derrick Nnadi or former 2023 draft pick Keondre Coburn. Although he’s not much of a disruptor (two career sacks and four tackles for a loss), Pro Football Focus has credited Buggs with 44 key defensive “stops” and 35 QB pressures — most of which came in 2022.

Considering the Chiefs currently only have one defensive tackle (Neil Farrell) under contract heading into 2024, Buggs profiles as a low-risk flyer with some upside. He worked his way from JUCO to Alabama during his collegiate career, logging 11.0 sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss and 100-plus total tackles over 28 appearances with the Crimson Tide.

Initial NFL Scouting Reports on DT Isaiah Buggs

The 27-year-old Buggs has been in the league since 2019, but initial scouting reports — plus the eventual NFL track record — tends to give fans an overall sense of the type of player their team is getting.

NFL Network draft scout Lance Zierlein projected Buggs as a fourth or fifth-round talent that spring, so he ended up falling a bit when teams made their selections. “Base end in college who will be moving to defensive tackle on a full-time basis in the pros,” he outlined.

Continuing: “Buggs has the body type, play strength and quickness to make a full-time transition inside as a one- or two-gapper, but he needs to play with more consistent resolve. He has some talent to win quickly as a rusher, but his testing numbers in quickness and explosiveness have been very poor and will likely cause him to drop.”

At the time, Bleacher Report expert Matt Miller also acknowledged that Buggs had “moments in which he [looked] like a top 50 selection.” A lack of conditioning and “effort” were Miller’s major concerns, so perhaps the KC coaching staff can bring out the best in the journeyman defensive lineman.

Isaiah Buggs Called Lions Departure ‘Best Move for Me & My Family’

A-to-Z Sports Detroit reporter Mike Payton noted that “the Lions benched Buggs to start the [2023] season” after the news of his release on January 2. “He’s had on and off spurts of playing time since then and he’s struggled to recapture the great play he ended 2022 with,” Payton explained.

After the departure became known on social media, Buggs posted a message on X.

“Thank You Detroit For Everything🙌🏾But This Move Is The Best Move For Me And My Family❤️,” he voiced. “To The Amazing Fans Of This Great City of Detroit Its Been Amazing! Thank You For Your Support For The Past 2 Years 🤝🏾 96 Out ‼️”

The Lions farewell went viral with over 7.3K likes. On January 4, Buggs addressed Chiefs Kingdom for the first time, stating that he’s “Excited To Be Here🔥.”

Social Media Reaction to Isaiah Buggs Signing With Chiefs

The Buggs signing appeared to have a generally positive reaction on social media.

A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman called the move a “trial run for the future,” adding that “Buggs could be a foundational piece on a Chiefs DL unit that could have a lot of new bodies in 2024.”

“Wow! Huge news,” a KC supporter commented. “Big signing if he can help in the playoffs. 👀👀👀”

“Chiefs got a good one,” another user wrote, and a third replied: “Fantastic pickup.”

Finally, one Chiefs fan expressed: “LFG!! Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom Isaiah Buggs! Glad to have you help our defense get even better!”

In other news, several Dallas Cowboys fans appeared to want a Buggs signing this week, so there’s that.