Chiefs Sign 24-Year-Old RB With Ability to ‘Create Additional Yardage’

The Kansas City Chiefs had a new face at practice on November 30, former Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram. Moments after the sighting, different members of the KC media reported the transaction.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney was among the first, confirming that it will be a practice squad deal for the 2022 sixth-round pick out of USC.

The Chiefs say they’ve added RB Keaontay Ingram to their practice squad. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 30, 2023

Ingram was released by the Cardinals on November 28. He’ll join reserve RBs La’Mical Perine and Deneric Prince on the practice squad as the Chiefs supplement their depth at the position.

Scouting Report on Keaontay Ingram Matches Early NFL Track Record

There’s a reason Arizona moved on from Ingram after a year and 12 weeks.

The 24-year-old is only averaging 2.2 yards per carry on his career, with one touchdown and 181 total scrimmage yards. He’s appeared in 20 games so far.

That matches his scouting report back in spring of 2022.

“Running back prospect with adequate size and quickness who leaves you wanting more,” NFL Network expert Lance Zierlein voiced ahead of the draft.

“Ingram was noticeably quicker and more elusive at a lighter weight after transferring to USC from Texas,” the scout went on. “He sees the interior clearly but can be too content to bounce runs wide rather than continuing to probe between the tackles.”

Perhaps the best trait that Zierlein noted in 2022 was Ingram’s ability to “create additional yardage with quick decision-making at times.” The half-back showcases that skill set during the clip below, shared by “how bout those CHIEFS” on X.

I'm sure the Chiefs saw something in Keaontay Ingram 👀 pic.twitter.com/1SakgZuPw9 — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) November 30, 2023

However, Zierlein did add that “there aren’t any real standout qualities” that Ingram displays.

It’ll be interesting to see if his NFL experience gives him the leg up on Prince down the stretch.

Chiefs’ Keaontay Ingram Could Be Next RB Up If Injury Occurs

We mentioned Ingram and Prince potentially competing for playing time in a next man up scenario. That’s because Perine is out of practice squad elevations for the 2023 campaign.

That means if the Chiefs want to dress Perine again during the regular season, they’ll have to sign him to the 53-man roster — something they might not prefer to do. Instead, they could elevate Ingram or Prince if a new injury were to occur.

Right now, the man to watch in that regard is veteran running back Jerick McKinnon.

McKinnon has been dealing with a groin issue that caused him to miss Week 12. He did return to practice in a limited fashion on November 30, but his health is certainly a situation to monitor as the season goes on.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has also missed a couple of outings in 2023 with illnesses. Neither backup has a clean injury history either, so this signing adds an extra insurance policy in case of another nagging absence or two.

It should take Ingram a couple of weeks to get himself acclimated inside a complex KC offense — at least — but the Chiefs still have three elevations that they can spend on Prince, should they need them. For now, Kansas City’s top three ball-carriers should be ready to go in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 are currently giving the Chiefs a 66% win probability in Green Bay. The current spread is -6 in favor of KC (via FanDuel Sportsbook). It will be the first time that Kansas City plays at Lambeau Field since 2015 — meaning Patrick Mahomes and several other younger Chiefs will enjoy an iconic new experience this weekend.