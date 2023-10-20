Chiefs Rival Swipes 2023 Draft Pick Keondre Coburn: Report

Unfortunately, Kansas City Chiefs 2023 sixth rounder Keondre Coburn did not clear waivers on October 20.

To make matters worse, the rookie defensive tackle was claimed by the AFC West rival Denver Broncos — according to ESPN insider Field Yates and the NFL transaction notice. On the bright side, Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick noted that KC did retain wide receiver/returner Montrell Washington, re-signing the ex-Broncos draft pick to the practice squad.

So, in a sense, the two NFL franchises traded recent draft prospects with Washington and Coburn swapping organizations in recent weeks.

Kansas City took a calculated risk waiving the latter on Thursday with veteran Charles Omenihu returning. It didn’t work out, but as Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney stated on X, “the reality is [that stuff like this] happens around the league every year.”

Sweeney added that the Chiefs’ tremendous day three drafting has “set unrealistic expectations” for every KC rookie, which is a credit to general manager Brett Veach and his staff.

Chiefs Final Injury Report vs. Chargers, Plus the Latest on Mecole Hardman & Charles Omenihu

As expected, veteran wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) has been ruled out in Week 7.

The other Watson, cornerback Jaylen Watson, also turned up on the final injury report with a thigh issue. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that he took a hit to the thigh late in practice on Friday. The CB is officially “questionable” against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for the returnees — Omenihu and wide receiver Mecole Hardman — Reid appeared to be cautiously optimistic.

“We’ll see, but I’m thinking it’s going in that direction,” the Chiefs HC replied when asked if each would suit up on Sunday.

Big Red added that both “did a nice job” at practice. He also pointed out that it’s helpful that Hardman already knows the system in Kansas City.

Omenihu is expected to ease into the defensive line rotation as he works his way up to full speed, while Hardman should take over for Washington as a lead returner and gadget receiver.

Neither role will top the snap count in Week 7, but both should have an immediate impact on the team.

Travis Kelce Gave Mecole Hardman ‘a Big Old Hug’ Upon Chiefs Return

Superstar tight end Travis Kelce spoke after Reid on October 20, joking that he gave Hardman “a big old hug” the first time he saw him back in the building.

“Good to have the guy back,” he continued, voicing that when an organization reunites with a well-liked teammate and friend like Hardman, “it lights everybody up” and “gives everybody that good mojo.”

Kelce likened the wideout’s return to Blake Bell’s. The veteran tight end spent a season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 that was sandwiched in between Chiefs campaigns in 2019 and 2021.

“You like to see the good guys come back,” Kelce concluded on Hardman. “Sure enough, you’ll see him out there flying around having a blast on Sunday.”

Chargers Final Injury Report Rules Out Alohi Gilman & 3 Others

Los Angeles had a few more injuries to monitor throughout the week. The following players were either limited or did not practice on Friday:

Gilman and Leonard have already been ruled out for Week 7, as well as Guyton and Ogbonnia as they work their way back from major injury. Hawkins also appears to be fine, with no injury designation.

The big name to watch is James, who’s officially “questionable” versus the Chiefs.

The dynamic safety typically matches up against Kelce. Without him — and Gilman — it could mean trouble for the LAC secondary.