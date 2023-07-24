Ex-Chiefs First-Round Pick Signs With Raiders: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have come to terms with a key former member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on the news, stating: “The Raiders have reached an agreement with former [Baltimore] Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters, sources say. Peters, who had an impressive workout today, gets a 1-year deal and Las Vegas gets a talented player right before camp.”

The #Raiders have reached an agreement with former #Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters, sources say. Peters, who had an impressive workout today, gets a 1-year deal and Las Vegas gets a talented player right before camp. pic.twitter.com/DmbaYLLoSh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

Peters was the No. 18 overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft for Kansas City and started at cornerback three seasons from 2015 through 2017. He was a Pro Bowler two of those campaigns (years one and two), and a first-team All-Pro in 2016.

Of course, Peters also won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award with the Chiefs after intercepting eight passes in 2015.

Looking Back on Marcus Peters’ Fallout With Chiefs

Considering Peters registered 19 interceptions over three seasons, it’s easy to look back and ask yourself why he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2018 season. The short answer: his personality did not mesh with head coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt.

“You can certainly argue he is not a perfect citizen, as Peters was suspended a game by the Chiefs last year for throwing an official’s penalty flag into the stands,” CBS Sports contributor Will Brinson explained while discussing the trade back in 2018.

“Peters also reportedly got into a verbal spat with a coach prior to the suspension,” he continued. “And, according to Peter King of TheMMQB.com, Peters’ decision to kneel during the national anthem was ‘much to owner Clark Hunt’s chagrin.’ So there were some issues facing Peters in terms of getting along with ownership.”

The outspoken CB confirmed that last part was an issue during a podcast interview with Bay Area reporter Logan Murdock in 2018.

“You have a guy [Colin Kaepernick] who speaks up for something that he believes in,” Peters told Murdock at the time. “Hey, if it’s something that I believe in, Imma support you. So, I supported him. KC’s one of those red states… Certain s*** ain’t gonna be okay for you to say out there.”

Politics aside, the Chiefs appeared to choose culture and the locker room over talent in the case of Peters. It’s not that uncommon in sports, and Peters’ needless penalties and suspensions may have caught up with him at the end of the day.

Or maybe Hunt did intervene. Either way, the organization decided he wasn’t a fit, and you can’t argue with the results.

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls since trading Peters, and appeared in three. Peters did have one more All-Pro season with the Rams and Ravens in 2019, as well as a Super Bowl appearance of his own with LAR in 2018.

He spent the 2022 campaign with Baltimore, starting 13 games with one interception and six pass defenses. Both were career-lows for the ballhawk of a cornerback.