Chiefs WR Makes Viral Appeal to NFL Ahead of Cutdown

The 53-man cutdown is one of the most difficult times of the year around the NFL. 32 organizations have to inform 37 players that they are being released onto waivers. That means approximately 1,184 people are going to lose their jobs over the next two days.

Sure, some will be offered a position on a practice squad or another NFL roster but overall, many will be out of work. It’s obviously no laughing matter, but Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling did make a hilarious appeal to the league office, nonetheless.

Nfl make the roster like 58 or something. We got too many dawgs in the WR room to not be on the team. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) August 27, 2023

“Nfl make the roster like 58 or something,” he requested on X (formerly Twitter). “We got too many dawgs in the WR room to not be on the team.”

The current wide receiver unit includes the following players: Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Richie James, Justin Watson, Rashee Rice, Justyn Ross, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Nikko Remigio, Cornell Powell, Ty Scott, Ty Fryfogle and Juwan Green.

Chiefs WR Corps Has Developed Nicely This Summer

Throughout the offseason, many were worried about the lack of star power inside the Chiefs WR corps. That led to constant speculation on DeAndre Hopkins, among others.

In the end, this position group proved to be one of the deepest on the roster over the course of training camp and the preseason — and MVS is letting the NFL community know.

At one point, the Chiefs had nine or 10 options at wide receiver that felt legitimate. Then, due to injuries, undrafted talents Nikko Remigio and Kekoa Crawford dropped out of the running.

Despite that, Kansas City still has seven or eight really strong candidates to make the roster, with Ross and Smith-Marsette on the bubble behind the starters (MVS, Moore, Toney), Rice, James and Watson. Smith-Marsette was the latest to make a strong roster push, torching the Cleveland Browns for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown.

After the game, he even let the rest of the league know what type of player he is with a bold statement on his breakout summer.

With Patrick Mahomes II throwing the football and a sturdy offensive line blocking for him, this no longer feels like a weakness for KC. As Valdes-Scantling put it, the WR unit has developed into a room full of “dawgs.”

All Quiet in Chiefs Kingdom on August 27

Sometimes cuts trickle in after the preseason finale, but the Chiefs have remained tight-lipped on any potential decisions over the first 24 hours.

“No moves on the wire today from the Chiefs,” Fox 4 KC’s PJ Green reported on August 27. “Could make some moves tomorrow ahead of cutdown day.”

A-to-Z Sports Chiefs correspondent Charles Goldman followed up on this post, noting that “the Chiefs tend to take things down to the wire with cuts.” He added that waiting “allows them ample time to explore all potential trades.”

Theoretically, one trade could come at wide receiver, if Kansas City were to move Smith-Marsette or a veteran like Watson to a WR-needy team. Another area of strength is offensive tackle, where the Chiefs have an NFL-caliber rotation that runs five deep.

“[Lucas] Niang and [Prince Tega] Wanogho should attract interest if the Chiefs put either one on the trade block over the next few days,” Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick stated on August 27.

As for Smith-Marsette, Derrick believes the promising youngster could be gone after his explosive August. “Indeed, it was Smith-Marsette who shone brightest, finishing the preseason No. 2 in the NFL with 195 yards receiving, and he was one of nine receivers (along with Ross) who tied for the lead with two touchdown receptions,” he wrote. “But it’s hard to find a place for him on the roster.”

Derrick concluded that “Smith-Marsette will likely attract interest on the waiver wire if not on the trade market as well, so the chances of him returning to Kansas City’s practice squad appear slim.”