Retired Chiefs QB Has Viral Offer for Netflix After ‘Quarterback’ Debuts

Netflix’s “Quarterback” has officially debuted, starring Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes II, and former KC QB Matt Cassel was so impressed by the new docuseries that he decided to offer his services — in hilarious fashion.

“Hey @netflix, I’m watching Quarterback,” Cassel tweeted on July 12, offering: “If you wanna do a season 2 on a retired QB with five kids, my DMs are open…”

Hey @netflix, I’m watching Quarterback. If you wanna do a season 2 on a retired QB with five kids, my DMs are open… — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) July 12, 2023

They say you got to shoot your shot, right? The hysterical proposal from Cassel quickly went viral with over 3.1K likes and nearly 150K views as of July 13 (11:30 a.m. EST).

Patrick Mahomes Highlights From Episode 1 of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

From the early days of his relationship with his wife and high school sweetheart — Brittany Matthews (Mahomes) — to the early portion of the 2022 season, episode one of the new Netflix series provided plenty of behind-the-scenes info on Patrick Mahomes.

“After the game, I always think about the plays that I miss,” Mahomes concluded at the end of the premier. “Win or lose, I can win a game and have great stats. But you go back to those plays, and think — ‘if I made that throw at that moment, it could have been even better.’ You’re always going to look at the positives and enjoy those, but I think looking at the negatives and figuring out ways to be better on those. Learning from those are going to make you great.”

That quote was sort of the theme of the episode, whether it was Mahomes following up on a Jerick McKinnon overthrow with the incredible spin-move flip touchdown versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Kirk Cousins beating himself up over the early-season losses more than he celebrated the first-class wins under a new head coach.

“I remember, when I hit the sideline, all I could think about is how lucky I was that I made that play,” Mahomes told viewers after the flip TD to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. “Because if not, we would have really lost points on that drive.

The Chiefs QB even noted that he thought teammates “kind of took [the Indianapolis Colts’ record] for granted” in Week 3 — their first loss of the year. The Chiefs rallying cry after that game set the tone for the rest of the season.

A closer look at the Maxx Crosby beef versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 was also fun to watch. Throughout the clip, the rival pass rusher keeps poking the bear until Mahomes practically snaps — leading to the “I’m here” moment that went viral at the time.

Netflix's Quarterback is here, and so is @PatrickMahomes 👀 pic.twitter.com/o9481nl9lp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 12, 2023

In the end, Mahomes and the Chiefs got the best of Crosby and the Raiders in a comeback victory on Monday Night Football, so perhaps the defensive end will consider that next time around.

Brittany Mahomes Reveals 2 Lesser-Known Facts About Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

We noted that Brittany also played a role in episode one — which is expected throughout, regarding the wives and family members of each QB.

“Oh my god, he hates taking pictures,” Mahomes’ better half revealed. “Probably not many people realize that, but he’s not a picture guy. So, getting good photos with him is, yes, a struggle.”

At Mahomes’ 27th birthday celebration, his wife pestered him playfully with different angles and lighting until he announced that he was done with photos for the night.

The other interesting tidbit went back to their childhood romance. Brittany and Patrick each told their version of the “how we met” story, which began as a platonic friendship.

Patrick — a year and grade younger — had dreams of turning what they already had into a romance, but he was stuck in the “friend zone” by his own admission. Eventually, he took a leap of faith.

“I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, and she was a junior, I actually got her a rose and I kinda, like, I had a crush on her” the NFL MVP admitted. “But I was giving the rose as a joke, but kind of a quotation ‘joke.’”

“I thought it was the cutest thing in the world,” Brittany voiced. “And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him!’ And made it really awkward cause we were ‘just friends.’ That’s kind of what started it and I thought it was cute.”

The power couple decided to start dating after that and from that point on, the two have been together.