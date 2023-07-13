Ex-Chiefs WR Responds After Personal Attack by ‘KC Fan’

A rogue KC fan did not represent Chiefs Kingdom well on Twitter last night on July 12 — and he managed to catch the attention of New York Jets newcomer Mecole Hardman.

After it was announced that the Jets would be the subject of HBO’s Hard Knocks in 2023, a self-proclaimed “Kansas City sports fan” voiced: “Sure hope @HBO is rolling their cameras when @MecoleHardman4 gets cut.”

Being that he tagged the former Chiefs draft pick in the tweet, Hardman actually saw the mention and decided to offer a response. “Cut? Lol oh my what have I done to you,” the wideout wrote back — a calm reply considering the personal nature of the attack.

Cut? Lol oh my what have I done to you https://t.co/MLwq9UA1rp — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 12, 2023

Mecole Hardman’s Chiefs Career Did Not Turn Out as Expected

Despite Hardman’s disappointing 2022 campaign, most KC supporters would probably agree that he always gave it his all during his tenure with the Chiefs.

The Georgia product had very high expectations out of college, and he was unable to live up to them developing under the shadow of Tyreek Hill. His best season in Kansas City was a 693-yard receiving performance in 2021 (739 scrimmage yards), but an injury derailed Hardman last year.

In the end, the Chiefs elected to move on. “Honestly, I don’t know,” Hardman told NYC media after being asked if KC made any effort to re-sign him back in March — a telltale sign that pursuits were probably minimal, if they occurred at all.

“I don’t know if they offered anything worth talking about or if they just were moving on,” he continued at the time. “I don’t really know the exact details. I’m pretty sure they probably offered something but if they did, it probably wasn’t nothing that my agents and them thought to consider.”

At his core, Hardman was a speedy playmaker with plus-ability as a returner when healthy. He never felt like “the guy” in the Chiefs WR room, but he was a very solid role player who was a part of two Super Bowl champion rosters — even if he missed the back half of the season in 2022.

In total, Hardman finished with 2,088 receiving yards over his four campaigns in Kansas City. He added another 125 rushing yards too, with 96 first downs and 18 total touchdowns.

Jets Fans Come to Mecole Hardman’s Defense as Chiefs Faithful Renounce ‘Fake Fan’

Now a member of Gang Green, Jets fans were quick to support their new wide receiver on social media.

“This is absolutely ridiculous,” one outraged fan responded. “S*** the hate is real.”

Another commented: “This tell me people are very worried playing the Jets this year!!!!! Love it!!! J. E. T. S. JETS JETS JETS. 💚💚💚”

“😂😂 Some sports fans are the absolute worst,” a third NYJ supporter chimed in, and a fourth stated: “That’s a Chiefs fan lol – you’re going to be great for us @nyjets.”

Obviously, this one “KC fan” does not represent all of Chiefs Kingdom. A few Kansas City supporters made that known in the replies.

“Nope. Don’t get it twisted,” one Chiefs fan voiced. “Mecole the only chiefs player i have 2 jerseys of other than eric berry. 99% of the fanbase has love for him.”

“He’s not a chiefs fan we love Hardman,” another expressed, “he’s got his bumpy roads buts he’s a great player.” A third agreed that the initial tweeter was a “fake fan.”

Finally, a fourth KC supporter attempted to speak for the fanbase. “Nope. He doesn’t represent us,” they said. “I liked Mecole a lot and hoped that we would have re-signed him. I know a ton of chiefs fans who agree with me.”

Hardman will get a chance to face-off against his old franchise on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, as Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes II are once again scheduled to meet for the first time in their NFL careers.