Chiefs Re-Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champ, 4-Year Veteran: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed back one of their own on March 17.

The KC Star’s Herbie Teope and ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler both relayed the news. Teope tweeted: “Chiefs have brought back C/G Nick Allegretti, according to a source. Good re-signing for the Chiefs getting the versatile Allegretti back in the mix.”

Nick Allegretti Served as Integral 4th Lineman on Interior in 2022

When called upon for three starts in 2022 with guards Joe Thuney and Trey Smith banged up at different times, Allegretti performed. According to Pro Football Focus, the backup IOL did not allow a sack and held up pretty well in the run game.

PFF did charge Allegretti with 10 quarterback pressures over his three starts and 287 offensive snaps — so he was by no means perfect — but he got the job done when the Chiefs needed him most.

The key reserve also has the ability to play center, which is crucial for head coach Andy Reid when constructing his roster. At times, Kansas City has either entered a season or later transitioned to just seven or eight offensive linemen on the 53-man squad. You cannot do that without versatile pieces like Allegretti.

The former seventh-round draft pick out of Illinois has been durable too, having not missed a game since 2019. He started another nine in 2020 and serves a steady role on special teams according to Pro Football Reference.

Lastly, you might recall that the homegrown talent caught an unlikely touchdown pass during the 2022 playoff run against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a great moment for a role player that teammates usually have nothing but good things to say about.

“It’s so cool,” Allegretti voiced about his TD reception at the time. “Each moment that I’ve had throughout my career, there [are] kind of specific moments that you remember [from] games. They’re long but the memory of going over and looking right by the tunnel and hearing my ma and my wife and my pops screaming my name and getting to go give them a hug before going into the locker room, and knowing that they were there for that — pretty cool because… it’s honestly not even a dream of mine, I didn’t have the dream to catch a ball in the league, I didn’t dream that far so that was pretty cool.”

Chiefs Re-Sign OT Prince Tega Wanogho on ERFA Tender

In case you missed it, the Chiefs also tendered exclusive rights free agent Prince Tega Wanogho — per Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest — securing him for the 2023 campaign.

Wanogho was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, a sixth-round selection out of Auburn. The offensive tackle joined KC in 2021 but didn’t become a full-time contributor until 2022.

Last season, Wanogho dressed in all 17 games, logging 90 snaps on special teams according to Pro Football Reference. Like Allegretti, the swing tackle was also called upon with the first team a few times and performed well during his 58 offensive snaps.

PFF awarded him with a 68.8 grade in the run game and a 63.6 as a pass protector. Wanogho did not allow a sack and was charged with just two quarterback pressures while blocking for quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

In the same Twitter report, Derrick also noted that “[linebacker] Darius Harris was the only Chiefs free agent with fewer than four accrued seasons who did not receive a qualifying tender offer. He can sign with any team, including KC.”

Quarterback Shane Buechele and tight end Jody Fortson were tendered, like Wanogho.