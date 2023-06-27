2 Chiefs Sleepers Earn First-Round Status in NFL Re-Draft

No one can rewrite history, but it’s still often very intriguing to look back on it.

In the sports world, draft history is particularly measurable. After a few years, it becomes easier and easier to determine sleepers and busts. That’s why hypothetical NFL re-drafts have gotten to be so popular, and The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner published a 2021 re-draft on June 15 in which two Kansas City Chiefs surged into round one.

You might remember that the Chiefs traded their lone first-round selection three Aprils ago, acquiring left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. They followed up that move with a stellar round two, drafting linebacker Nick Bolton and center Creed Humphrey at pick Nos. 58 and 63.

In hindsight, Bolton and Humphrey were both first-round talents according to Baumgardner.

Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey & Nick Bolton Swiped by Vikings & Commanders in 2021 NFL Re-Draft

Humphrey fell due to his position in 2021, but given his impact with the Chiefs, Baumgardner was confident enough to send the Pro Bowl center to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 14 overall.

In actuality, the Vikes traded this selection to the New York Jets on draft night and USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was the eventual pick. Minnesota later ended up with offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, but the Virginia Tech blocker was already off the board in Baumgardner’s revision.

“Humphrey was Pro Football Focus’ top-graded center as a rookie in 2021 and again in 2022,” Baumgardner reasoned after drafting Humphrey to the Vikings. “He’s already a star and should be for years to come in Kansas City.”

“Vera-Tucker, on the other hand, is a tough one for me,” the writer added. “His value lives in his versatility, and though I love his future as a run blocker, I’m still not sure if he was worth the Jets trading up to nab him at this slot.”

As for Bolton, he went to the Washington Commanders at pick No. 19. The Commanders selected a linebacker the first time around (Jamin Davis), so this was a simple swap for Baumgardner.

“Davis really had a nice year with Washington in 2022, and despite an offseason surgery, he could be a player on the rise,” the analyst stated. “The Commanders’ original pick might end up looking OK. However, if you’re going linebacker in Round 1, get the best one and leave no doubt. And though I’m encouraged by where Davis is headed, I like Bolton better.”

Bolton is the captain at the heart of a Super Bowl champion defense, and he’s also the perfect role model off the field — it doesn’t get much better than that.

Chiefs Draft Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa Instead of Trading for Orlando Brown Jr.

Baumgardner did select a player for Kansas City at the tail-end of this round one re-draft. That prospect was defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa out of UCLA — a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

“One also could make the case here for Christian Barmore, but I’m going with Odighizuwa as my DT1 in the 2021 do-over,” Baumgardner wrote. “His 38 pressures last season ranked top 15 across all NFL defensive tackles.”

“He’s been a steady hand for Dallas since he showed up and can provide disruptive value to the defense on any down or in any situation,” he went on. “He’s an ex-star wrestler with 34-inch arms. What’s not to like?”

If the Chiefs lose out on Bolton and Humphrey in 2021, do they still win a second Super Bowl in 2022? How about if they drafted a defensive tackle instead of trading for Brown? If nothing else, they’re certainly thought-provoking questions to ponder on a Tuesday night in June.