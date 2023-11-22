Chiefs Kingdom Erupts After New Video of Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Taunting Fans

After the Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11, head coach Nick Sirianni celebrated by yelling — “See ya!” — at fans.

SportsCenter posted the initial video of Sirianni on November 20, but a new TikTok clip from @nbcsphilly started making the rounds on November 21. The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov eventually shared it on X about 24 hours after the Eagles victory over KC.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni with a message to #Chiefs fans after Monday night's win in Kansas City:pic.twitter.com/BchfQNwQbq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2023

“Eagles HC Nick Sirianni with a message to Chiefs fans after Monday night’s win in Kansas City,” Meirov preluded. In the video, the head coach walks into the stadium tunnel while screaming at the top of his lungs.

“Hey! I don’t hear s*** anymore Chiefs fans!” Sirianni taunted, adding one final: “See ya!”

The 42-year-old Sirianni has gained a bit of a reputation around the league and it’s because of moments like this. Rarely do you see NFL head coaches interact with opposing fans, and you almost never see another team’s HC teasing them after a win.

Needless to say, KC supporters didn’t appreciate this video on social media.

Chiefs & NFL Fans React to Video of Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Celebrating the Week 11 Win at Arrowhead

Chiefs Kingdom erupted at the sight of this footage, but they weren’t alone as different NFL fans rallied to the cause.

“How about this idiot??” An account named Chiefs Focus quoted. “Screaming stupidity after a regular season game that they were one catch away from losing…. And waited until he got in the tunnel 🤦🏽‍♂️ This is why he’s the most hated coach in the league by everyone including other coaches….”

A Dallas Cowboys fan agreed, screenshotting a few similar responses from different fanbases.

Do you realize how unlikeable you have to be in order for 2 giants fans, a commanders fan, and a cowboys fan to put all differences aside just to hate on you 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/z5wgSWFp8A pic.twitter.com/MPIxfOoKLX — Dallas Sports Fan (@DakToCD88) November 22, 2023

“Do you realize how unlikeable you have to be in order for 2 [New York] giants fans, a [Washington] commanders fan, and a cowboys fan to put all differences aside just to hate on you 😭😭😭😭😭,” the Dallas user voiced above the screenshot.

“This dude is such a bum,” another KC supporter wrote. “Go hang your week 11 banner Nick. Only one you’re ever gonna get.”

And a “Big Red” Andy Reid fan said: “Let it go bro #FlyEaglesFly.” He included a GIF of Sirianni crying during the national anthem of the Super Bowl.

A few Chiefs analysts and media members caught wind of this too.

Arrowhead Pride’s Caleb James replied, “Mr.Bolton is going to want a word when he returns,” referring to injured linebacker Nick Bolton.

KSHB41’s Aaron Ladd also weighed in, “bad look,” and Arrowhead Pride itself just posted the pencil and paper emoji, implying that this act was noted.

There were numerous other responses, including a few GIFs of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce calling the Cincinnati mayor a “jabroni.”

But one of the most popular comments simply joked, “‘why doesn’t anyone like us,’” from an Eagles perspective with a strong helping of sarcasm.

The Chiefs do not play Philadelphia again in 2023, barring a Super Bowl rematch.