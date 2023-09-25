Chiefs’ Andy Reid Details Patrick Mahomes’ Ankle Injury vs. Bears

Amid the Week 3 blowout of the Chicago Bears, there was nearly disaster for the Kansas City Chiefs as MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II took a shot to the same ankle that he injured during the 2022-23 postseason.

“I would have been fine to play the rest of the game, but I think [if anything] it kind of scared me more, just being that [same] ankle,” Mahomes admitted after the game on September 24.

Later, on September 25, head coach Andy Reid provided a more detailed update on what happened with his quarterback’s ankle against the Bears. “Nah, it was — the ankle can twist one way or the other. This was more of, we call it a basketball sprain,” Big Red told reporters.

“He felt comfortable afterwards,” Reid added. “It’ll probably be a little stiff today — I haven’t seen him today to tell you — but he was good to go [in Week 3].”

Mahomes appears to be a full go for Week 4 versus the New York Jets at this time.

Chiefs & Patrick Mahomes Face Another Struggling QB — & Franchise — in Week 4

Heading into the Chicago game, Kansas City were obvious favorites. Not only are the Bears still searching for their first victory of the season, but they also had very public issues all throughout the organization leading up to Sunday’s matchup.

In the end, the uneven set-up resulted in utter domination by the Chiefs.

Ironically, they face a similar situation in Week 4. After losing Aaron Rodgers for the season, the Jets have started out 1-2 behind Zach Wilson — and the local and national outcry for a new starting QB has already become overwhelming in New York.

Through three games and two starts (played all but four offensive snaps in Week 1), Wilson holds a completion percentage of 52.4%. That’s lower than his career average of 54.9%.

The third-year prospect has also only thrown for a lowly 155.7 yards per game this year, which is a stark comparison next to Mahomes’ 267.7 yards per game in 2023 (career average of 301.7).

The Jets do flaunt a stout defense, and it’s unlikely that a Reid and Mahomes-led team ever takes an opponent lightly, but to the oddsmakers this is another one-sided scoreline in the making. The Chiefs open the week with a -9.5 spread on the road on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Jokes That He Felt Pressure to Get Travis Kelce a Touchdown With Taylor Swift in Attendance

The big KC storyline from Week 3 — besides the blowout victory — was Taylor Swift. The newest member of Chiefs Kingdom was in attendance to watch rumored beau, Travis Kelce, against Chicago.

“Some things with Travis, he says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not, he says it so calmly,” Mahomes admitted regarding Swift’s presence in Week 3.

“I heard she was in the house,” the QB confirmed with Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews after the win. “I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav [for a touchdown].”

"I heard she was in the house… so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis." @PatrickMahomes joined @ErinAndrews after the @Chiefs blow out win with Taylor Swift in the building 💪 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/skZ98xVRCO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

“And of course, it was on a route where Travis, he does his own thing and makes up a route and I throw it to him,” Mahomes joked. “So, I think he wanted to get into the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

All the attention Swift and Kelce are getting could be looked at as a distraction to some, but so far, the on-field results have been tremendous. We’ll see if the pop star provides a similar magic in Week 4 — assuming she’s in attendance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.