Brittany Mahomes Shares Wholesome Father-Son Moment of Patrick & Bronze

Once the NFL season gets going, football players have very few off days — or better yet, off moments — to relax with family.

For reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II, we learned that more than ever after watching the Netflix docuseries, “Quarterback,” which pulled back the curtain on the Kansas City Chiefs superstar’s day-to-day life in 2022. He had one of those relaxing moments on the Monday after Week 4, and chose to spend it giving his son a close look at one of his favorite non-football-related hobbies.

You guessed it, Patrick II and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III hit the golf course on October 2 after the Sunday Night Football victory over the New York Jets. His new home’s private one-hole golf course, that is. Brittany Mahomes caught her boys’ father-son outing on camera, sharing it for fans on her Instagram story.

The first photo (documented by People magazine) included baby Bronze watching his father tee off on the new home’s beautiful addition — the fairway and green look great, Patrick, by the way. The second still image showed Mahomes walking back from the hole, carrying his golf bag in one hand and his son in the other.

Bronze doesn’t appear to fuss at all throughout the short golf adventure with dad — which surely made for an adorable in-season escape for the Chiefs QB1.

Travis Kelce’s Love Life Causes Drama for Brittany & the Mahomes Family

With the coverage it’s received from both the NFL and the tabloids, you’d have to live under a rock not to hear about Travis Kelce’s budding romance with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. This new relationship appears to have caused somewhat of a rift between Brittany Mahomes and close friend Kayla Nicole, however.

Nicole, of course, was Kelce’s long-time on-again, off-again girlfriend.

If you check on Nicole’s Instagram page, she has now unfollowed both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes as the celebrity couple has begun embracing Swift’s presence in Kelce’s life. The Mahomes have not unfollowed Nicole yet though, which could imply that they harbor no ill-will toward the long-time friend of the family.

“For the ones JUST watching to see if I’m going to make it.. I AM,” Nicole recently voiced on her Instagram story according to Metro News UK. She has not commented on the Kelce-Swift rumors publicly.

Nicole, 31, is a sports broadcast journalist who graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University in 2013 according to People magazine. She has worked for news outlets such as ESPN and Barstool Sports and has covered the NBA and NFL as a sideline/courtside reporter.

The industrious businesswoman also has a strong social media following and often uses it to model for brands as an ambassador — including Savage x Fenty, Revolve, and Crocs. Finally, Nicole runs a fitness brand called Strong Is Sexy.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Is Expert at Blocking Out the Noise

Whether it’s criticism from the media or his best friend’s love life, Mahomes has proven time and time again that he’s an expert at blocking out the noise. Perhaps, the quiet family moments with Brittany, his daughter Sterling Skye, and baby Bronze help with that.

Either way, Mahomes was dealt another potential distraction as Swift and her massive following entered the KC sports scene in 2023 courtesy of Kelce, and the Chiefs still rank No. 1 in the AFC heading into Week 5.

It’s a big part of what makes the two-time MVP signal-caller so great. After all, who else would win a Super Bowl while volunteering to have a camera crew follow him around all season?