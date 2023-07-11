Aerial Photo of Patrick Mahomes’ Lavish New Mansion Goes Viral [LOOK]

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are officially moving to Cass County, Missouri, after listing their Kansas City home at $2.9 million according to realtor.com.

We should get a closer look at the making of the mansion property during Netflix’s new docuseries, “Quarterback” — which will include moments from the construction of the “mammoth estate” according to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. But until then, fans will have to settle for the first look — a viral aerial photo that’s currently trending on social media.

Ziregolf first shared the image on Instagram, noting that they “flew over Patrick Mahomes’ new house.” That post from July 9 now has over 54,000 likes and counting.

Included in the photograph is a wide-ranging mansion, dual-purpose half football and soccer field with the Mahomes’ brand logo and name on it, private pond, par 3 golf hole, outdoor swimming pool and cabana, large driveway with ample parking space and more.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Upgrade Living Situation

Now, to most of the population, this lavish upgrade may seem a bit over the top, but the Mahomes family has earned every penny and they also give plenty back to the community.

With a growing family of children and doggies, the natural progression of things led to more space for the $450 million quarterback. Their former KC home was “nestled in the popular Sunset Hill neighborhood,” and was a “4,800-square-foot” property according to Jennifer Kelly Geddes of realtor.com.

Now for sale, it “features custom cabinets, wood and tile floors, and a traditional design that should appeal to many potential buyers. The gated property features lush lawns and a newly expanded five-car garage.”

There’s also a “living room with a fireplace, a home office, and a beautiful sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. The primary suite is enormous, at 1,250 square feet, and the adjoining bathroom includes a glassed-in shower and a soaking tub.”

Finally, Geddes added that “the lower level comes with a bar and a half-bath. Outside, there’s a pool and spa, a mini putting green, and lots of grass for tossing the pigskin around.” You can view photos of their former home here on Zillow.

That house was renovated heavily by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, which they detailed in a Bleacher Report YouTube special showing off a shoe and sunglasses room that could rival a standard garage or living space.

Play

You can bet that the new Missouri property has one of these as well, given the MVP’s love for custom-designed sneakers and footwear. That tour should be one for the ages.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Eventful Offseason Continues With Taylor Swift & Montana

The Mahomes family does not sit idly by very often. After traveling from event to event for much of the spring, Patrick and Brittany have kept that trend going following their trip to Las Vegas for Capital One’s “The Match VIII” — where Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce were victorious.

Back in Kansas City over the July 8-9 weekend, the celebrity couple attended the Taylor Swift concert at Arrowhead Stadium. They also squeezed in a trip to the beautiful Montana according to Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram.

Their latest viral photo was taken on a mountaintop with Brittany sitting on Patrick’s shoulders. The landscape behind them is quite picturesque, and the caption read: “M O N T A N A🏔️.”