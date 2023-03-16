Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Headlines $9.6 Million Move: Report

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl in February, the Kansas City Chiefs have been losing veteran contributors left and right in NFL free agency.

That’s to be expected when you win a championship. Not only are other organizations trying to emulate what you do and steal away your talent, but Super Bowl winners also tend to be tight on cap space and impending free agents look to get paid after securing a ring.

To remain competitive on the open market, general manager Brett Veach and his staff must get creative, and they did so on March 15 converting a portion of Patrick Mahomes’ cap hit. ESPN insider Field Yates shared the news, tweeting: “The Chiefs have converted $12M of QB Patrick Mahomes’ 2023 roster bonus into a signing bonus, creating $9.6M in cap space, per source.”

The Chiefs have converted $12M of QB Patrick Mahomes’ 2023 roster bonus into a signing bonus, creating $9.6M in cap space, per source. More flexibility for the champs throughout free agency. pic.twitter.com/lQZlD87acp — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2023

Yates added that this financial move from Veach and Mahomes will provide “more flexibility for the champs throughout free agency.”

Chiefs Losing Free Agents on Both Sides of the Ball

After several departures on March 15 — including WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, LT Orlando Brown Jr., S Juan Thornhill and DT Khalen Saunders — the Chiefs have holes to fill on both sides of the football.

They’ve already signed one offensive tackle in Jawaan Taylor, but could still add another considering they also saw right tackle Andrew Wylie walk earlier this week. Signing Charles Omenihu will seemingly replace Frank Clark at defensive end as well, and second-year safety Bryan Cook is expected to elevate into Thornhill’s starting role.

Still, there are moves to be made. Outside of O-tackle, the Chiefs need a new wide receiver that can take on Smith-Schuster’s job in the offense. They also need to sign some beef on the defensive line.

A backup quarterback could be in the cards as well, although KC was able to secure QB2 Shane Buechele for the time being. How about an extra cornerback? Or safety?

There’s still plenty of time for Veach and his team to shape this roster in free agency and the draft. For now, we’ll just have to trust the process of this perennial winner.

Mystery Team Tried to Lure Retired Chiefs QB Chad Henne Out of Retirement

There was an interesting report that came about on March 14, ahead of the official start of the new league year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had the story, relaying: “With all the backup QB movement, one team checked in this week with recently-retired QB Chad Henne and made him an offer to return, per source. Henne declined the offer and remains retired, for now.”

Narrator voice: It was Washington (per source).https://t.co/9Y0VcZu5ur — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2023

Washington Post reporter and Washington Commanders insider Nicki Jhabvala later chimed in that “it was Washington (per source).” This would make sense, considering former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is now in charge of the Commanders offense.

Bieniemy has already swiped away Wylie, and he made an attempt at running backs coach Greg Lewis, who ended up in Baltimore. Who’s next? Free agent wide receiver Mecole Hardman?

Apparently, Henne was on their radar too, but it’s hard to see the veteran returning to the game if it’s not with the Chiefs — or a very unlikely starting offer at age 37.

Upon his retirement, the KC cult hero announced that he was “capping off [his career] with a #budlight and another ring.” What a way to go!