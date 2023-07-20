Patrick Mahomes Reveals Training Camp Advice for Chiefs Rookie Class

For several Kansas City Chiefs prospects, the past couple of days have marked their first at NFL training camp on July 18 and 19.

The latter was the first day of practices for KC quarterbacks and rookies and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes II addressed the media ahead of it. One of the first questions — what was his advice to the 2023 rookie class amid their first training camp under Andy Reid?

“I told those guys to make sure you’re ready for it,” Mahomes replied with a smile. “Obviously, Saint Joe’s is an amazing spot to have camp and we come out here [and] have a lot of fun, but you got to be ready to work [as well]. I tell them that if you can get through Andy Reid’s training camp then you’re going to be able to get through an NFL season and I think they have to have that mindset.”

“They got a taste of it during OTAs and that minicamp,” the Chiefs QB added, “but they’re going to really see what it’s like in training camp, and they know that if they do it the right way they have as good a chance as anybody to win that Super Bowl.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Continues to ‘Challenge’ Patrick Mahomes, Ankle ‘Feels Great’ at Start of Training Camp

Mahomes also made it clear that Coach Reid always keeps him guessing and learning, despite his newfound veteran status.

“100%,” he responded after the question on Reid finding new ways to challenge him in camp. “He has a new way of challenging me — it seems like — every day. I always feel like I’ve kind of mastered the offense, or I feel like I kind of know what he’s thinking at all times, then he’ll throw a little curveball for me and I think that’s what makes him such a great coach — he continues to challenge everybody.”

The Chiefs signal-caller also noted that his ankle “feels great” ahead of training camp.

“Even going into OTAs a little bit I still was a little timid about running and cutting and doing stuff like that,” Mahomes admitted before voicing: “But when I got closer to vet minicamp and that later OTA stage, I got that confidence back in my ankle.”

“I’m sure I’m not going to be running a lot right now,” he said with a smirk, “but we’ll be testing it.”

Mahomes looked to be in “midseason form” during day one of practices, especially on one highlight reel throw to undrafted wide receiver Nikko Remigio.

Chiefs First Rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah Is ‘100%’ After Thumb Surgery

Different rookies spoke with the media on July 19 including first-round pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

“I hurt that in the Big-12 Championship, last play of the game,” the key prospect told reporters regarding the hand injury that kept him out most of OTAs and minicamp.

Having said that, Anudike-Uzomah reassured the media that his hand is “100%.” He added that “everything’s fine,” and he even wiggled his finger to prove it.

“[Anudike-Uzomah] injured the thumb on his final snap in Big 12 championship game and didn’t know he needed surgery until preparing for the draft. He had surgery after his pro day in March,” Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick relayed after the press conference.

Now it’s just about getting acclimated to the NFL for “FAU” and his fellow rookies. “I’m not going to lie, today was tough,” Anudike-Uzomah admitted to reporters after day one. “Every first fall camp is always going to be tough. You have to get into shape — football shape — because all the training room stuff like that is not the same as football shape.”

“Hopefully, these next three days are gonna be easier and then when the vets come, we’ll already be in shape and good to go,” the young pass rusher concluded.