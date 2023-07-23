Patrick Mahomes Amazes Yet Again in Viral Video at Chiefs Camp

It’s getting to the point where some don’t even bat an eye when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II does something incredible anymore.

We’re not quite there yet, however, being that Mahomes took over the internet once again on July 23 — and in the most casual fashion imaginable. The Chiefs superstar heaved a long ball at the crossbar during a lull of training camp on Sunday and wouldn’t you know it — he drilled it.

Spectators roared in applause as the ball “doinked” off the yellow beam connecting the uprights. For Mahomes, it was just another throw — and the Chiefs Twitter account downplayed it as such, noting that “Patrick [is] already doing Patrick things.”

Posted just before 7 p.m. EST, the video already has over 2,500 likes and approximately 160,000 views in under four hours’ time.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Continues Efficient Start to 2023 Training Camp

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney relayed thoughts and observations from the first day of veteran training camp on July 23, and Mahomes was hot out of the gates as he’s been all summer.

“Quarterback Patrick Mahomes began the day with three straight completions to WR Skyy Moore, TE Jody Fortson and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling,” he informed. “Fortson, the target of his first incompletion, was slow to get up off the ground but stayed at practice. Might have lost his wind.”

“Mahomes’ targets on the day: TE Blake Bell, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Fortson, TE Travis Kelce, Moore, WR Rashee Rice and Valdes-Scantling,” he went on.

Later, Sweeney also mentioned two touchdown passes to Fortson on the day during red-zone work and a near-TD to Moore — which was broken up in coverage by linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

As you can see, like the crossbar challenge connection, it’s been business as usual for Mahomes so far in 2023.