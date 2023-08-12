Ex-Chiefs Draft Pick Joins Raiders in Free Agency: Report

For the second time in as many days, a former Kansas City Chiefs running back has signed with the division rival Las Vegas Raiders — except on August 12 it was a recent draft pick.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the news, relaying that the “Raiders signed Darwin Thompson and Kana’i Mauga, [and] waived-injured Darius Harris and DJ Turner.” Ironically, Harris is a former Chief as well.

#Raiders signed Darwin Thompson and Kana'i Mauga, waived-injured Darius Harris and DJ Turner — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 12, 2023

Darwin Thompson Logged 2 Seasons With the Chiefs After His 6th-Round Selection in 2019

Thompson was a sixth-round pick out of Utah State in 2019, and he even won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs as a rookie.

Kansas City played him in 12 games that inaugural campaign, giving him a shot on both offense and special teams. As a running back, Thompson shared snaps with Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams in year one, accumulating 171 scrimmage yards off 46 touches (carries and receptions combined).

His 90% catch rate looked to be an impressive quality in 2019, but Thompson’s 3.5 yards per carry was nothing to write home about. During his sophomore season, that YPC didn’t change much at a 3.6-yard average, and the receiving prowess dipped with a catch rate of 63.6%.

The Chiefs cut Thompson loose the preseason after that and once he chose to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, he was officially gone. Later, the ball-carrier also had a stint with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, but he has not played in a regular season NFL game since 2020.

The Seahawks waived Thompson in April, and now he’ll get an opportunity with the Raiders. He’s still only 26 years old in 2023.

Ex-Chiefs RBs Damien Williams & Darwin Thompson Reunite With Raiders

As stated in the open, Thompson was the second ex-Chiefs running back to sign in Las Vegas this weekend. The first was Damien Williams, a former teammate of Thompson.

With Josh Jacobs holding out ahead of the 2023 campaign, the Raiders appear to be testing out fill-ins at the position — and we’re sensing a common theme. Williams just turned 31, and he’ll most likely compete with his former KC partner in crime. A reunion of sorts, just in different colors.

Williams has become a bit of an NFL journeyman. This is now the fifth organization that he has signed on with since entering the league in 2014. The first four were the Miami Dolphins, Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons.

Chiefs Appear to Have Clear Top 4 at RB in 2023

It’s possible that the Chiefs only keep three running backs at the cutdown this summer, but the likelihood is that four will remain with Isiah Pacheco working his way back from surgery. The 2022 breakout should be ready for Week 1, but there’s no telling if he’s 100%.

If there’s any doubt of that, both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and UDFA Deneric Prince should make the 53-man roster. Along with veteran Jerick McKinnon, that’s the clear top four for the franchise at the position.

The only other RBs in contention are La’Mical Perine and Jerrion Ealy, but each of their odds to make the team feel progressively worse by the day. The latest update came on August 11.

After an indoor practice, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney informed: “Run period order of RB touch (and number of rush attempts); Pacheco (still in a yellow non-contact jersey) worked today because it was a light practice… Pacheco (3), Edwards-Helaire (1), McKinnon (2), Prince (1).”

Perine and Ealy are both non-factors with the first-team offense at this stage.