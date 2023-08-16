Chiefs Playmaker Highlighted as ‘Secret Weapon’

The Kansas City Chiefs always seem to find key offensive contributors that fit their system in free agency and the draft — and they’re not typically household names.

This year, that ace in the hole addition could be wide receiver Richie James, who earned some national attention from CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin on August 15. “One thing we learned about every NFL team in Week 1 of 2023 preseason,” Benjamin headlined, adding: “Chiefs, [New England] Patriots have secret weapons.”

Later, he followed up, explaining: “It’s Richie James season. The former [New York] Giants wideout was already an underrated addition to Kansas City’s shuffled WR corps. His success downfield against the [New Orleans] Saints proved he’s got the tools to have a breakout alongside Patrick Mahomes in 2023.”

WR Richie James Has Been a Revelation With Chiefs

With different Kansas City wide receivers dealing with minor injuries — or more serious ones in the case of Kadarius Toney and potentially, Nikko Remigio — James has thrived with whichever offense and quarterback he’s played with.

Today on August 16, James had another link-up that brought the offense within striking distance of a touchdown. “[Blaine] Gabbert to Richie James on the sitdown route,” reported KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs. “[Anthony or Bryan] Cook goes flying past him and in a game situation James is inside the 5 if not a TD.”

The day before, he was catching the ball in the endzone with a defender trailing. This time, the pass came courtesy of Mahomes.

“Chiefs WR coach Connor Embree called Richie James ‘a true vet.’ He likes the fact that he can tell him something once and he won’t make the same mistake,” A-to-Z Sports Chiefs insider Charles Goldman relayed on August 16.

During the same round of press conferences, special teams coordinator Dave Toub also mentioned James as an ST “standout” so far, along with cornerback Nic Jones, safety Anthony Cook and linebacker Cam Jones — per Goldman.

Given his added ability as a returner, “secret weapon” feels like an apt description for the 2023 veteran signing.

Chiefs Injury Update at WR: Justyn Ross & Ihmir Smith-Marsette Return, Rashee Rice Has Brief Scare of His Own

After a rash of WR injuries took over Chiefs practice on August 15, Wednesday’s session brought good tidings for fans. Justyn Ross and Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned on August 16, and appeared to be fine after respective leg and groin issues the day before.

Justyn Ross seems to be fine after being carted off the field yesterday 👀 (🎥 @KCSportsNetwork)pic.twitter.com/YtNZudjVPn — PFF (@PFF) August 16, 2023

Remigio did not practice, however, after leaving Tuesday’s session with a dislocated shoulder. Fans will have to wait for an update from the team on the standout rookie’s status after head coach Andy Reid downplayed the ailment on August 15.

Rashee Rice also turned up in the medical tent on Wednesday, but his stay was brief. Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick noted that the trainers appeared to be looking at his “lower leg.” Whatever the issue was, the second-round selection returned within minutes — so no cause for concern.

Right now, the Chiefs have plenty of depth at wide receiver. The trick will be figuring out which players can be snuck onto the practice squad, and which other NFL franchises will be eyeing on waivers.

The idea, of course, is to keep as many as you can within the organization. That way when the inevitable injury pops up over the course of the season, you have guys waiting who already know Reid’s system and have some built-in chemistry with Mahomes.